Three-peat? It’s not the first thought on the minds of the players for the Montrose boys soccer team, but it’s also not not on their minds as they prepare for the 2021 campaign.
“I feel great,” Adriel Encarnacion said. “I feel really confident about our team. We have really young players that are doing well right now. Hopefully we’ll three-peat as league champions.”
Despite a roster chock-full of younger players last spring, Montrose (6-2) won its second consecutive Southwestern League title, narrowly edging out Durango (5-1-2) for the crown. Quincy Cooling helped in a big way, notching a hat trick against Grand Junction Central to clinch the title.
There’s a good chance Montrose can accomplish the feat a third straight time. Cooling, a junior, returns after scoring six goals in 10 games last spring. Encarnacion chipped in four goals and three assists.
Fans can’t forget about Aiden Harrell, who tied Cooling with a team-high six goals and was one of the more consistent offensive players throughout the season.
Add in others like Agustin Montoya Ornelas and Isai Barajas who can punch in a score when called upon.
“Our whole team is more experienced than last year,” Cooling said. “I have high expectations for the season.”
It helps that the core of younger players have used the summer and early practice opportunities to strengthen their grasp of varsity play. Chances at the Rocky Mountain Camp only added to that.
“For a lot of the sophomores that had never played a varsity game and then coming into last year and starting, they’re adapting to it,” Cooling said, “and for the freshmen at the JV level, they’re adapting and learning how we play soccer and how coach wants us to play soccer.”
At practice on Thursday, head coach Cassie Snyder was preaching patience to her players during team drills. It’s a play style she preached consistently last season. With it, the players can control the game and move the ball with touch on the opponent’s side of the field.
That’ll take some strong play from midfielders like Harrell, and smart finishes from strikers. The team’s offense, though, has been clicking this summer.
“They’re really strong,” Cooling said of the team’s strikers. “Even the freshmen are really getting into it. Right now we’re trying to figure out how we play and how we can get the ball forward for finishing. I feel really good about our attack.”
The team’s offense — and defense — has a task ahead after peeking at the 15-game schedule, with games against top teams like Battle Mountain and Pueblo South. Montrose will also get a look at non-league opponents such as Doherty and Eagle Valley. There are also two games each against Southwestern League opponents.
“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Encarnacion said. “We have to take every single game one at a time and can’t overlook teams.”
Montrose has a scrimmage with Canon City on Saturday. Following some practice time early next week, the season kicks off on Friday at MHS for a 5 p.m. start against Palisade.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
