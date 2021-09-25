The Olathe Pirates football team ran into a buzz saw Friday evening at Wilson Stadium as the Gunnison Cowboys ran inside and outside on their way to a 51-8 victory.
The Pirates won the coin toss and elected to play defense and have the ball to open the second half. The Cowboys then proceeded to field the kickoff at their 35 yard line and run it back 65 yards for the first touchdown of the evening. Their second possession resulted in a 1-play drive, a 52 yard run for their second touchdown.
The Pirates got their running game into gear in the first half putting together a couple of drives but were unable to score against a very stout Cowboy defense. The Pirates opening drive started on their own 20 yard line, but ended with a fumble at the Cowboys 48 yard line. Their first drive in the second quarter again advanced into Cowboy territory but ended with an unsuccessful fourth down.
The Cowboys continued their offensive attack with a 29-yard run for a score, an 8-yard TD run, and in the second half, scored touchdowns of 45 yards, 15 yards and four yards.
The Pirates put together their own 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter as Alejandro Silvano scored on a 10-yard scamper. Xzavier Waterman ran the two-point conversion into the end zone.
The Pirates running game produced the season’s first 100 yard rusher. Waterman ran the ball 20 times and racked up an unofficial 110 yards, while Silvano shouldered the rushing load in the first half netting 63 yards on 15 unofficial carries and scored the only Pirates touchdown.
The Pirates were hampered by a continuing string of injuries throughout this season and were severely undermanned as they battled the Cowboys. Coach Tyler Vincent played many inexperienced underclassmen because of a depleted roster.
The game experience could show itself as the season progresses. Vincent also has hopes that many of his players will get healthy and be able to resume playing this season.
Next up for the Pirates the Roaring Fork Rams come to Wilson Stadium next Friday, Oct. 1, with the kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.
