The Montrose girls swim team came into the season ready to adjust. Though the swimmers are somewhat isolated, competing in their own lanes, it was going to be different.
So far, the athletes seem to be doing well, adjusting with ease when you account for their performances.
A number of the swimmers had their best times, including sophomore Caitlyn Dillon, who placed third in the women 200 free at the Delta meet last week with a time of 2:25.81. Joining Dillon was Alex Waxler, the team’s lone senior, who, for the first time, completed the 500 under seven minutes.
Newcomer to Montrose Alise Hardie has displayed her versatility so far, which was on display in Delta when she competed in both the 200 and 100 fly.
“I will say the girls have adjusted well to the change (restrictions) and the coaching and have really been working hard,” first-year coach Laurie Hadley said of the team.
Mask wearing and social distancing are part of the meet routine, but another notable change is the lanes in which the swimmers compete in. No longer are the fastest swimmers side by side in the middle of the pool.
Instead, competitors for Montrose might find themselves near the edge of the pool, with another top competitor in, for example, lane six. That somewhat takes away that “competitive edge,” Hadley said, but the swimmers have adjusted all the same.
And being on a lane close to the edge, rather than in the middle of the pool, many times considered the fastest lanes in the pool, presents a different look.
Differences are similar in practices, where the swimmers are given four lines at the Montrose Rec Center, and following restrictions and guidelines.
All things considered (and when you add the fact that the team is ramping up conditioning while preparing for meets), Hadley said it’s been a good start for the program.
“We got the first meet under the belt, and we seemed to do well,” she said. “It gave us a chance to get the nerves out of the way and we did a good job.”
The season was reduced, similar to other sports, but the reduction makes the meets important opportunities for the girls to record successful times before state.
Waxler added a 5th place finish in the 200 individual medley, with Mattie Embrey and Grace Cross behind her with times of 3:23.72 and 3:44.50, good for 7th and 8th.
In the 200 medley relay, Megan Waxler, Giada Admundson, Embrey, Cross and Kate Donohoe teamed up for a 4th place finish and 22 points.
Divers Violet Noel and Ashleigh Richards have also started the season strong, Hadley said.
The team won’t have too many meets following next Saturday’s home meet in Montrose. But with practice times Monday through Friday, the team feels it can continue putting up best times at upcoming meets.
“The whole team has been really working hard and making a focused effort,” Hadley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.