Mark Schmidt was on pins and needles each time he mailed a pair of wrestling singlets. They were bouncing around the United States as Schmidt attempted to get each signed by all 30 of Colorado’s four-time state wrestling champions.
Schmidt, a board member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Colorado chapter, at times was worried the singlets would get lost or stolen, dashing his and Chris Cornella’s ultimate plan — auction off the singlets to raise money for two families who fell victim to the Marshall Fire, which was a fire that started in December 2021 and burned more than 6,000 acres and thousands of homes.
“We sent it to Vince Cornella, who goes to Cornell University, and then he sent it to a guy in Pennsylvania, who then sent it to a guy in Boston, who then sent it to a guy in Virgina,” Schmidt said. “It went all across the country.”
In January, after Schmidt and his wife, Laurena, scoured addresses and phone numbers, they sent the singlets to the East Coast. It took about 10 days for the singlets to reach their next destination, but one signature after another, the task came closer to an end.
This past Saturday, five months later, Schmidt secured the final two signatures he needed at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet in Colorado Springs. One of those signatures was from Daniel Cardenas, who became the 30th Colorado high school wrestler to win state four times and Pomona High School’s first in February.
The singlets — one red and one blue, each signed by all 30 members — were sold in an online auction and raised around $1,600.
Universities across the country such as Oklahoma State and Ohio State pitched in and sent T-shirts, singlets, headgear and wrestling-related books so they could be added to the auction.
More than 30 schools participated. Some of the four-timers sent money themselves.
The accumulation of auction funds and donations added to the $1,600 collected for the singlets and totaled around $4,000, which will be split in two and donated to the families.
“Everyone was so gracious,” Schmidt said. “They were just very humble and proud to do this.”
Schmidt didn’t need to travel too far to grab the signature of Colorado’s first four-time state wrestling champion — Bob Thompson, of Montrose High School.
Schmidt had heard Thompson, a champion from 1956 to 1959, might have been living out of the country. He was one of the most difficult to find, Schmidt said, until he learned Thompson lived on a ranch in Rand.
As a freshman and sophomore, Thompson won state titles at 165 pounds. He moved up to 175 pounds for his junior and senior seasons and won two more — nobody scored on him during his entire senior campaign.
“I could spend all day (talking to him),” Schmidt said. “What he’s done throughout his life and his wrestling career was just amazing … he’s a tough guy.”
Schmidt also secured the signature of the second four-time champion, Dale Stryker, who won state titles at Montrose High School in 1960, 1961 and 1962. He won his fourth and final title at Grand Junction High School (a marriage rule imposed by the local school district kept him from becoming Montrose’s second-straight four-time champ).
“The history started in Montrose,” Schmidt said of Thompson and Stryker.
The four-time high school state wrestling champion list has expanded greatly since Thompson kickstarted the exclusive club over 60 years ago. After Stryker, there were six four-time champions between 1977 and 1999.
There were eight four-time champions between 2000 and 2010 and 14 between 2010 and 2022.
