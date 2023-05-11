The Palisade Bulldogs played cruel hosts to the visiting Red Hawks, Wednesday, May 10, defeating Montrose 2-1 in a game that was tight from the opening pitch to the game ending final out.

The Bulldogs earned their fifteenth victory of the season in 21 games with the win over the Red Hawks. Palisade is undefeated in league play, as they increased their league record to 10-0.



