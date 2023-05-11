The Palisade Bulldogs played cruel hosts to the visiting Red Hawks, Wednesday, May 10, defeating Montrose 2-1 in a game that was tight from the opening pitch to the game ending final out.
The Bulldogs earned their fifteenth victory of the season in 21 games with the win over the Red Hawks. Palisade is undefeated in league play, as they increased their league record to 10-0.
The Red Hawks saw their season record fall to 10 wins and 11 losses overall and evened their league record at 4-4. The Red Hawks are 6-4 when they play at home this season and 4-7 when they go on the road.
Righthander Titus Weese was on the mound for the Red Hawks in Palisade. Weese pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while stranding eight base runners. Weese walked two and also struck out a pair.
The Bulldogs gave up six hits to the Red Hawks, all singles. Getting base hits for the Red Hawks were Gage Wareham, Jackson Barnett, Colten Withee, Logan Files, Jaxon Kattner and David Domiguez. Wareham scored the only run for the Red Hawks.
In the field, catcher Rocco Manual recorded four put outs, while first
baseman Barnett had three put outs. In the outfield Torrie Eckerman was busy in center field as he hauled down 4 fly balls for put outs.
With this game in the books, the Red Hawks are currently in third place in the 4A/5A Southwestern League. The playoff picture will become more clear at the conclusion of games this week.
