Panthers defeat Lady Red Hawks in buzzer-beater

Montrose High School's Maggie Legg, 10, drives the floor against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The Red Hawks fell this week to the Delta Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team visited the neighboring Delta Panthers on Thursday evening and saw victory turned into defeat with 0.01 seconds remaining on the scoreboard clock as a last-ditch shot fell into the Red Hawks basket as time expired.
The game was a glove-tight affair from beginning to end, an end that tore the hearts out of the Red Hawks after an heroic effort. The Red Hawks established a one-point lead as the teams went into the half-time break, 21 to 20.
The third frame saw the Panthers outscore the Red Hawks by a 16 to 12 count before the momentous fourth and final quarter.
The Panthers held a 37-33 lead as the quarter unfolded. Bryar Moss and Maggie Legg each hit long three-point baskets to knot the score at 39 points each. The Red Hawks then took the lead in the contest by as many as three points heading down the stretch.
The Red Hawks were unable to capitalize on trips to the free throw line in the final seconds of the contest. With less than 30 seconds to play the Red Hawks, leading 44-41, were unable to capitalize on four shots from the charity stripe.
The Panthers grabbed a rebound with 4.8 seconds to play, raced into the offensive zone and threw up a last ditch shot as time expired. The ball bounced on the rim once and fell into the net for a Panthers’ buzzer beating one-point victory.
Freshman Legg led all Red Hawk scorers with 14 points, including three baskets from long distance. Senior Moss chipped in 13 points including two from long range. Senior Sarah Imus and freshman Mayce Oberg each added eight points to the Red Hawks’ total.
Mayce Oberg led all Red Hawks on the backboards. She hauled down nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Junior Kenzie Bush and Legg added four and three rebounds to the Red Hawks’ total.
The Red Hawks launched 18 shots from behind the three-point arc and connected on six of the attempts. The visitors went to the free throw line 22 times and were successful in 12 of these attempts.
The Red Hawks saw their season record fall to 13-7 overall and 2-4 in league action. The Panthers improved to 13-5 overall and 8-0 in league play.
The schedule gets no easier for the Red Hawks, especially after a gut-wrenching loss on the road. The Red Hawks embark on a long road trip to take on the Mean Moose of Alamosa High School.
