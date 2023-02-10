Panthers defeat Lady Red Hawks in buzzer-beater

Montrose High School's Maggie Legg, 10, drives the floor against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The Red Hawks fell this week to the Delta Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team visited the neighboring Delta Panthers on Thursday evening and saw victory turned into defeat with 0.01 seconds remaining on the scoreboard clock as a last-ditch shot fell into the Red Hawks basket as time expired.

The game was a glove-tight affair from beginning to end, an end that tore the hearts out of the Red Hawks after an heroic effort. The Red Hawks established a one-point lead as the teams went into the half-time break, 21 to 20.



