Coming into Friday night's action the Delta Panthers were ranked 13th in the 2A CHSAA (RPI) rankings. Their opponent, the Basalt Longhorns, were ranked seventh, but the Panther would defeat Basalt 42-14, while Moffat County remained undefeated by beating Aspen 62-35.
To compare the three teams in a small sample of common opponents Delta beat Aspen 56-0. Moffat County beat Basalt 19-6. What does this all mean to the RPI calculations? Apparently not much, as Moffat County dropped to number three, Basalt with their two losses moved down to number nine and Delta moved up three spots to number 10.
Delta came out for the Basalt contest determined to establish dominance in the trenches and they did just that. On the opening drive, Timmy Horn (RB) ran for large chunks of yards, Ty Reed (QB) capped off the drive with a touchdown run. Horn would finish the night with a season high in carries and yards - 30 carries for 171 yards and three touchdown runs.
The Panthers also took to the air for some big offensive plays. Reed would throw two touchdown passes completing five throws on seven attempts. One throw early on, Reed would hit Junior receiver Damien Gallegos in stride for a 60 yd touchdown. In the 2nd quarter the Panthers executed the hook and lateral perfectly as Reed hit Gavin Brewer on the hook who lateraled to Esai Carrillo for a 70 yard touchdown. The Panthers would take a 21-7 lead into halftime.
Horn would extend the lead to 28-7 on a one-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Basalt would answer with a six-yard touchdown, but Delta came right back and scored on another Horn rushing touchdown. With the score 35-14 and 5:32 remaining in the game, Konner Workman would shutter any hopes of a Basalt comeback with a hard hit on Basalt’s quarterback. The result of the play was a sack and a fumble that Delta recovered on the Basalt 37-yard line. Delta would reward Workman’s efforts with another Horn touchdown from five yards out.
The Panthers play host to Moffat County on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. to ultimately decide the league champion.
2A top ten RPI rankings as of Oct. 18 are as follows; 1-Eaton (7-0), 2-Resurrection Christian (5-1), 3-Moffat County (7-0), 4-The Classical Academy (6-0), 5-Severance (6-1), 6-Brush (5-2), 7-Bayfield (5-1), 8-Alamosa (5-2), 9-Basalt (5-2) and 10-Delta (6-1).
