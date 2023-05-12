The road-weary Montrose Red Hawks baseball team ended its regular season with a trip to Delta on Thursday, May 11.

The Red Hawks saw their season record fall to 10-12 with a 10-5 loss at the hands of the Panthers. This was their fifth road game in the final six contests.



