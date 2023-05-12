The road-weary Montrose Red Hawks baseball team ended its regular season with a trip to Delta on Thursday, May 11.
The Red Hawks saw their season record fall to 10-12 with a 10-5 loss at the hands of the Panthers. This was their fifth road game in the final six contests.
The Red Hawks, whose league record ended up with 4 wins and 4 losses, now await the Colorado High School Activities Association playoff brackets in 4A. The Red Hawks finished league play in third place.
The Red Hawks sent junior Gage Wareham to the mound for the final regular season game. Delta pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone for the game. The Panthers added another run in the fourth inning before the flood gates opened.
The Panthers surrendered three runs to the Red Hawks in the top of the fifth inning before plating five runs of their own to make the score 8-3 after five innings. Both teams added a pair of runs in the sixth inning to make the final score 10-5 in favor of the Panthers.
Red Hawk Jackson Barnett led the hitting parade with three base knocks and a run batted in. Senior catcher Rocco Manual chipped in with two hits and a pair of RBI’s.
Other Red Hawks to hit safely included Wareham, Colton Withee, Logan Files and Jaxon Kattner who also drove in a pair of runs. The Red Hawks ended up with five runs on nine hits with five runners left on base. Senior David Dominguez was credited with one stolen base. The Red Hawks committed one error in the contest.
The Red Hawks now must sit and wait to find out their potential playoff fate.
