The Delta High School boys basketball team took care of business in league play by doing what it does best — creating turnovers on defense and taking care of the ball on offense.
The Panthers defeated Coal Ridge 64-49 on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 61-46 victory over Basalt on Friday, before falling to non-league foe Grand Junction Central 49-45 on Saturday.
Against Coal Ridge, the Panthers mixed balanced offense and stifling second-half defense to earn the victory.
Four players finished in double figures, none of whom were leading scorer Tucker Johnson. Braeden Sprout led Delta with 14 points, Johnny Gaucin added 13 points, Easton Baier had 11 points and Brendan Baier had 10 points.
The Panthers also beat Coal Ridge 21-9 in the fourth quarter after leading by only three points through three quarters.
Delta coach Rob Ames said strong shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, mixed with their trademark defensive pressure, was enough to tip the game.
“We had a sleepy third quarter against Coal Ridge where we kind of went away,” Ames said. “We woke back up in the fourth by getting to the rack and making free throws. We had a nice fourth quarter from the line as they were fouling us to try and get back in it. Being able to get those points with a dead clock was perfect.”
After a relatively quiet game against Coal Ridge, Johnson returned to his point-piling ways by dropping 19 points against Basalt, his fourth-highest total of the season.
Offensively, the Panthers committed only 10 turnovers, compared to the 22 turnovers they forced on the defensive end.
“We feel that if we meet a team that’s prone to turning it over, we like our chances to win,” Ames said. “We like to use our defensive pressure to create some offensive opportunities in transition.”
Delta’s defense showed up against Grand Junction Central, but the offense struggled. The Warriors shot only 33% from the field, but Ames said his team couldn’t find a spark.
“We just came out flat,” Ames said. “I don’t think we were tired. We just didn’t have it. Central’s man (defense) discouraged us a bit, frustrated us a bit. John Sidanycz is a good coach and he had them ready to play their game.”
Next up for Panthers is Fruita Monument on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Delta.
The Wildcats won a meeting between these two squads 57-48 earlier in the season, despite the Panthers leading after three quarters.
“The first time we played, Skyler (Johnson) scored 22 points against us, so we know he’s a firecracker,” Ames said. “If we can play complimentary basketball and put together four quarters — and wipe Central from our memories — I like our chances this time.”