The Montrose Red Hawks opened the new season on the road with a 3-1 loss to the Delta Panthers.
The Hawks won the first set 25-23 and then lost the next three by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-15. Delta improved its record to 2 wins and 0 losses. Montrose stands at 0-1.
Head coach Shane Forrest described the first set as quite a struggle, as the Red Hawks played well and took the first set 25-23.
She said, “In the second set Delta jumped out to a large lead very quickly and we had a difficult time recovering as we tried to get back into the set. They have Ellie Ames, a middle hitter for Delta who is a senior with a lot of experience. She really handled us single-handedly with her middle attacks and her serving. She served us off the court.”
The Red Hawks came close again in the third set.
“I think the difference was that we committed more errors that they did. Delta did a good job in managing their errors and putting the pressure back on us. The fourth set got away from us early,” Forrest said. “Again Ellie Ames stood tall and we simply could not find any rhythm and could not get our feet under us to compete and execute any offense and again lots of errors.”
“I think this game became a reality check for us. I think we went in a little too confident. We had already seen Delta in summer camp and we had beaten them at the camp. That humbled us a little bit. We also have had some lineup issues that we are working out, changing things up a little bit, going from a 5-1 instead of playing the 6-2 we are more familiar with. These changes are intended to capitalize on our strengths and limit our liabilities,” Forrest said.
Then she described the make-up of her team: “Overall, a lot of junior saw action in the first match realizing that this group doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience. I think that was another reality check. Our club is made up of two seniors, nine juniors, 1 sophomore and 1 freshmen.
“Freshman Maggie Legg had a good match. She was our second setter and also played outside for us. Leslie Corrales also had a good game for us. She came in and did a nice job passing for us and also played good defense against some of their kills. Bailey Cheezum had a good game on the right side. She served very well for us. I was pleased with our serving. We had a lot of serving errors but we also had a lot of aces which we are looking for.”
The Red Hawks hit the road again on Monday for a trip to take on Palisade. Forrest describes Palisade as a tough match, having made it to the State Tournament. The team lost only two seniors and has lots of experience. First service will be at 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone