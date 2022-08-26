Purchase Access

The Montrose Red Hawks opened the new season on the road with a 3-1 loss to the Delta Panthers.

The Hawks won the first set 25-23 and then lost the next three by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-15. Delta improved its record to 2 wins and 0 losses. Montrose stands at 0-1.



