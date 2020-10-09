Paonia football rosters short on experience in 2020

Paonia High School’s football team will start the season with 25 athletes practicing for the start of the 2020 fall season. There are nine freshmen, 10 sophomores, two juniors and four seniors competing for positions in the program.
Second year head coach, Eric Neal, will have Dakota Coats (3rd year), Josh Burns (4th year) and Ty Coats (1st year) as his assistants in 2020.
Neal has seniors Simon Cox and Dominic Felice who have the most experience on the team and are the two returning letter winners from last season. Noah McDaniel and Noah Valdez are the other two seniors on this year’s football roster for the Eagles.
To say the Eagles are going to be young is an understatement. The remaining starters for the 2020 version of the Paonia Eagles will be first-year starters. “We will be young so we are needing good leadership from our returning starters to get the other kids up to speed,” stated Neal.
Team expectations are limited in some regards, but Neal says, “Our expectations for the season are to develop the young players and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to be successful.”
With the new environment created by COVID-19 things haven’t been exactly routine for students and athletes alike. Neal is optimistic for the school year and the approaching football season. “As this year has been a whirlwind for everybody I do think having a Season A football season is exactly what these kids need. They have missed out on their spring sports season so missing another sport really could have these kids reeling the wrong direction.”
The 1A Western Slope League is mostly intact with Roaring Fork and Grand Valley the only teams opting for Season C in the spring. Paonia opened the season at home against non conference foe Rye on Friday, Oct. 9. Week two will have the Eagles visiting Hotchkiss on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Olathe comes to Paonia on Friday, Oct. 23 for another 7 p.m. game with week four’s game at Gunnison set for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday, Oct. 31. Week five has Cedaredge at Paonia for a 7 p.m. game and Paonia’s final regular season game is at Meeker and a 7 p.m. start.
Paonia’s abbreviated junior varsity season has the young Eagles at Cedaredge on Monday, Oct. 12, at home against Olathe on Monday, Oct. 19, at home against Hotchkiss on Monday, Oct. 26 and at home with Gunnison on Monday, Nov. 2.
Neal will be looking for improvement each game of the short season but wants the experience to be worthwhile for his players. “Our approach to the season is pretty simple…..let the kids have fun and take each week as another opportunity to get better.”
