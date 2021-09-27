The Delta-Sweitzer Lake Invitational 5000 meter cross country meet, run on Friday, Sept. 24, was captured by North Fork High School, followed closely by Ouray and Olathe high schools. The individual winner was Trevor Lewis of DeBeque High School, followed by Vincent Schierenberg of Ouray. The margin of victory in the race was only one one-hundreth of a second.
The Pirates finished third in the team competition. Rafa Santiago was the top finisher for the Pirates, placing 8th. Ben Kamperman finished ninth and Connor Ripley placed 12th. Other Olathe finishers included Scott Sharkelford, Nevada Olin, Enrique Quintero, Jose Hernandez and Christopher Brinks.
The girls side of the invitational was also won by North Fork High School. The top individual finisher was Paige Kehmeier of Delta High School. Top finishers for the Pirates included Analise Marin (eighth), Analee Saldana (ninth) and Yadira Alcaraz (13th).
The future looks bright for the Olathe Pirates cross country team because all of the current team members are juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
The middle school competition (3200 meters) was even more heated than the varsity race. Montrose High School won the team title followed by the Olathe Pirates. Jeep Demuth and Vash Veatch, both of Ouray Middle School, placed first and second in front of four runners from Montrose middle school.
The top finisher for the Pirates was Mauricio Herrera (7th), Wyatt Patterson (ninth) and Quentin Wood (11th). Other Pirate finishers included John Murray (12th), Emilano Nava Suarez, Emiliano Franco, Blain Saldamondo and Santiago Sanchez. Fifteen runners ran under the Pirates middle school banner, which points to continued success at the high school level in years to come.
The girls’ 3200 meter run was captured by the Montrose Indians Middle School team, placing eight runners in the top 10 finishers. The Olathe Pirates took second place, followed by Ouray Middle School. Mya Wilcox placed 13th, followed by Lizzy Corn, Belinda Alejandro, Cyan Casselberry, Valeria Jimenez, Analy Hubbs, Alana Ramirez, Khloe Holden, Joslynn Ramiez and Daniela Reyes.
Next up for Roger Carlson’s runners will be the Delta Invitational run over the Confluence Course on Oct. 1.
