Twin wins for Lady Pirates' basketball; OHS boys fall to North Fork, Meeker

Olathe's Tyra Gray (10) plays strong defensive pressure against Cedarede's Maya Cerise (21) during action Jan. 27 at Olathe High. Olathe fell to Centauri last week, foreclosing state championship hopes. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

Scrappy defensive play ruled the weekend for the Olathe High School girls basketball team, but the Pirates couldn’t quite advance to the state championship tournament, falling to second-seeded region host Centauri 42-34.

The No. 18 Pirates reached the regional title game with a 56-44 upset victory over No. 15 Brush, led by two big offensive performances and a fourth-quarter surge. Tyra Gray dropped in 22 points, one shy of her previous twice-reached season best, while Kiandra Liles had 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep.



