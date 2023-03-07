Olathe's Tyra Gray (10) plays strong defensive pressure against Cedarede's Maya Cerise (21) during action Jan. 27 at Olathe High. Olathe fell to Centauri last week, foreclosing state championship hopes. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)
Scrappy defensive play ruled the weekend for the Olathe High School girls basketball team, but the Pirates couldn’t quite advance to the state championship tournament, falling to second-seeded region host Centauri 42-34.
The No. 18 Pirates reached the regional title game with a 56-44 upset victory over No. 15 Brush, led by two big offensive performances and a fourth-quarter surge. Tyra Gray dropped in 22 points, one shy of her previous twice-reached season best, while Kiandra Liles had 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep.
Starting slowly, Olathe trailed 10-5 after one quarter, but bounced back to tie it 18-18 at halftime. The Pirates seized a three-point lead in the third quarter and stretched it to double digits with an 11-2 run in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, guarding their lead the rest of the way. In addition to the big scoring performances, both Delana Mountford and Analise Marin had 10 rebounds, with the latter compiling a team-best four assists and five steals.
Against Centauri, it was the Pirates who led 24-23 at half, a third-quarter slump allowed the Falcons to take a 33-28 lead, which they further stretched in the fourth.
Despite the loss, it was the lowest point output for the Centauri since early in January, and one of two single-digit wins across their 18-game winning streak. The Falcons will take on No. 7 St. Mary’s in the Great 8 and are the highest remaining seed in the Class 3A girls bracket.
Olathe will graduate only two seniors off their roster and will likely bring back their top three scorers — Gray, Liles and Marin, respectively — along with their leading rebounder and passer in Marin.
