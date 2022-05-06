Olathe's Bryson Inda (11) and Dakota Dunn (10) work together and collect a pop up flyball for the out during action at Cedaredge High on May 4, 2022. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe's Warren Wagner (1) connects on a pitch for a base hit during action at Cedaredge on May 4, 2022. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The home-standing Cedaredge Bruins coupled effective pitching with some timely hitting and defeated the Olathe Pirates 8-6 on Wednesday.
The Bruins scored two runs in the first inning. The Pirates scored a single run in the top of the second inning and then watched Cedaredge score six additional runs through six innings.
The Pirates plated three runs in the fifth inning to close the gap and then added a pair in the seventh.
“We did not play badly (on Wednesday)," Olathe coach Tyler Vincent said. "Again, just the little mistakes haunted us just a bit, probably more so on the base paths, running ourselves out of some promising situations where we could put some runs on the scoreboard. You have got to play, be around the game and learn how to play the game. Until you get to that point, you are going to have those mistakes. Our kids have to continue working. Base running, fielding, these are the fundamentals, playing the game the way it should be played.”
Vincent lauded the Cedaredge pitching staff: “They have some pretty good young pitching up at Cedaredge. They have solid kids, throw strikes, throw a couple of different pitches. We kind of chipped away and came back a little bit at the end. We had one or two situations where it could have been one or two run swings where we were tying the game up instead of getting within two runs.”
Vincent also addressed the Pirates' clutch hitting: “Jayden Estrada had a coupler of key hits. Bryson Inda hit pretty well also. We got a couple of timely hits when we needed them which helped our cause. We scored two late off of a line drive down the third base line. We had to move Cash Thomas to the leadoff spot. He has done a great job all year putting balls in play and getting on base.”
Vincent spoke of the future for his squad which is made up of two seniors, four upperclassman and a dozen freshmen.
Baseball is a great equalizer. You don’t have to do anything special, just handle the routine plays and be fundamentally sound.
Next up a long road trip to Meeker on Saturday for a twin bill. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
