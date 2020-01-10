For many Olathe wrestlers, this season has been the first time they’ve ever battled out on the mat.
It hasn’t been easy, as the Pirates have taken on some stiff competition early on.
That was the case Thursday when Olathe hosted the Class 2A No. 8 ranked Hotchkiss Bulldogs. The visitors proved to be too much for a young Pirates squad; the Bulldogs won 45-22.
“We knew they were pretty tough,” Olathe coach Tee Jay Rose said. “... We’re not just there yet. We’re still working on those little things every day in practice. I saw some really good things and some pretty ugly things tonight.”
Silvano Alejandro (138 pounds) was the only Olathe grappler to win a head-to-head match, winning the bout by major decision, 12-3.
After a quiet first period, Alejandro went to work, getting his first points through a takedown while staying aggressive the rest of the way. He almost got the pinfall late in the third period but had to settle for the major decision win.
Rose had high praise for Alejandro, saying his young wrestler usually competes at the 132-pound division. Since the Bulldogs didn’t have anyone available to grapple in that class, the Olathe coach decided to bump up Alejandro.
“He was giving up a little bit of weight, but not too bad,” Rose said. “He wrestled pretty well for us. And I’m proud of him.”
The rest of the Pirates’ points came from a forfeit. Max Johnson (113), Trenton Fletcher (126) and Miguel Rodriguez (132) were the ones who suited up, getting the six points; but didn’t end up competing.
Rose said though his team struggled against Hotchkiss, he and his coaching staff are working on the Pirates’ bigger goal of his athletes: Competing at a high level around regional tournament time.
The Olathe coach said the early challenge for his young grapplers comes down to not having prior wrestling experience. In some cases, he added, they didn’t even compete in middle school before joining the Pirates roster.
For an already young Olathe squad, the team will be without one of its more experienced wrestlers for most of the season.
Wyatt Mansker, the team’s reigning regional champion in the 160-pound class, was sporting crutches and a knee brace during Thursday’s match.
Rose said Mansker will be out for a while, but he hopes the wrestler will be back toward the end of the season and ready for regionals by mid-February.
The other Olathe athletes will be on the road Saturday at the Gunnison Tournament. Sixteen teams are set to compete that day.
“There’ll be some good teams there,” Rose said. “So we’ll see.”
