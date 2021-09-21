Ridgeway State Park was the site of the running of the Rumble at the Reserve, a cross country test for high school and middle school teams from throughout the Western Slope.
The Olathe girls placed fourth in the B division of the 3,000 meter run, which was won by the Montrose girls, followed closely by Delta and Telluride.
Alana Ramirez led all Olathe finishers in 10th place, followed by Valeria Jimenez, Joslynn Ramirez, Cyan Casselberry, Analy Hubbs, Khloe Holden and Daniela Reyes.
The Olathe middle school boys won the B division of the 3000 meter race, followed by Montrose, Dolores and Telluride middle schools. The Pirates’ Wyatt Patterson won the competition posting a time of 17:23.2. Vincent Bridger took third place followed by Santiago Sanchez, Noah Calzada, Abe Hickson, Kadin Young and Orlando Avila.
The Olathe middle school girls placed third in the A division of the 3000 meter run, which was won by Montrose. Delta placed second. The boys Division A 3000 meter race was won by the Ouray middle school followed by Montrose and Olathe.
John Murray of Olathe finished in 10th place, followed by Mauricio Herrera, Quentin Wood, Emiliano Nava Suarez, Jack Combs, Jose Yee, Adrian Almanza, Sabastian Jiminez, Andrew Greninger, Seth Dominguez and Eduardo Gunzalez.
The women’s 5000 meter race was won by Aspen high school with a time of 1:40.0. Analise Marin placed 19th while Analee Saldana of Olathe finished 41st.
Grand Junction high school took top honors in the Men’s 5000 meter run followed by Ouray, Coal Ridge and Olathe high schools. Rafa Santiago finished 15th for the Olathe Pirates, followed by Connor Ripley, Ben Kamperman, Scott Sharkelford, Nevada Olin, Jose Hernandez, Enrique Quintero and Christopher Brinks.
Head coach Roger Carlson took a large contingent of high school and middle school athletes to Gunnison on Saturday, Sept. 18 to compete in the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational. High school athletes tested their skills at 5000 meters while the middle schoolers ran a 3000 meter course.
The varsity boys’ 5000 meter race was won by Salida High School, followed by Montrose and Northfield high schools. Connor Williams of the Crested Butte High School won race with a time of 16:23.74 seconds. Salida runners placed second and third.
The Pirates finished in seventh place, led by Rafa Santiago finishing in 25th place. Ben Kamperman finished 36th and was followed by Connor Ripley, Scott Sharkelford, Nevada Olin, Lucas Barber, Jose Hernandez and Christopher Brinks.
The girls’ 5000 meter race was won by Northfield High School followed closely by Salida and Lake County high schools. Zaila Smith of Buena Vista High School won the individual title. The Olathe contingent was led by Analise Marin who clocked in with a time of 23;33.05 seconds for 26th place. She was followed by Analee Saldana and Raquel Lovato.
Montrose Middle School won the 3000 meter race, followed by Crested Butte and Gunnison middle schools. The Olathe Pirates finished fifth. Top finish for Olathe was Mauricio Herrera who placed sixth. Also competing for Olathe was John Murray, Emiliano Franco, Jack Combs, Santiago Sanchez, Adrian Almanza, Noah Calzada and Andrew Greninger.
The team title for the 3000 meter race for the middle school girls’ was won by Salida High School followed closely by Montrose and Crested Butte middle schools. The top individual performer was Katie Dreitlein of Montrose Middle School. Jaiden Bresett, also of Montrose, finished a very close second.
The Olathe Pirates placed sixth in the competition. Myra Wilcox was the top Olathe finisher in 24th, followed by Lizzy Corn, Alana Ramirez, Belinda Alejandro, Zoe Ripley, Cyan Casselberry, Analy Hubbs and Daniela Reyes.
Next up for the Pirates will be the Delta Invitational at the Sweitzer State Park course. Racing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
