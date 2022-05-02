The Olathe Pirates varsity baseball team remained winless on Saturday, losing both ends of a doubleheader to the Grand Valley Cardinals by scores of 13-3 and 14-9 at Hubbard Field.
These were a few of the first varsity games played by the Pirates in almost a full month and the rust was evident.
The Pirates stormed out of the gate by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning on a walk, a single and an error as Warren Wagner, Dakotah Dunn and Bryson Inda all scored.
Grand Valley pushed across single runs in the first three innings. The Cardinals then scored four runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth frame.
The 10 run “mercy rule” ended the first game after five innings. The Cards combined for seven hits with four Pirate errors helping them score 13 runs.
The Pirates could muster only two base hits and left six runners on base.
Game two had scoring from the opening pitch. The Cardinals scored two runs in the top half of the first inning, and the Pirates answered by plating three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Grand Valley added four tallies in the third inning on two hits, a hit batsman and a Pirate error. The Cardinals added five additional runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh inning.
Olathe managed to score two runs in the bottom of the inning and added a pair in both the sixth and seventh innings.
The Pirates had five hits and seven base on balls and left 12 runners on the base paths. Olathe left the bases loaded three times, unable to come up with the timely hit to clear the bases.
“I thought we showed up focused and ready to go," Olathe coach Tyler Vincent said. "We lost focus very quickly and were unable to get it back. We are playing young kids but we’ve got to get these plays behind us and get back on track. I think we did better in the second game. Too many mistakes for sure but at least we got back on track and made it a game.”
When asked about some of the outfield miscues, Vincent said, “We started three freshmen in the outfield so I know there are going to be mistakes. We have to work through mistakes, keep getting them reps, trying to get them where we need to be in order to compete. I think nerves got hold of us a little bit and turned routine plays into something way more than they needed to be.”
Vincent also addressed the offense, saying, “I think we have been swinging much better. I thought they hit well, put balls in play. They hit several right at the opponents but that’s baseball. A short pop fly drops in, several taps down the third base line turned into bunt singles and runs scored, but that’s baseball.”
Next up for the Pirates is a road trip on Wednesday, May 4 to Cedaredge to take on the Bruins. This will be a twin bill with both the varsity and the junior varsity in action. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.