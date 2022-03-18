Olathe High School's Bryson Inda (11) keeps focus and controls the ball for an out during action against Pagosa Springs on March 18, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe High School's Bryson Inda (11) keeps focus and controls the ball for an out during action against Pagosa Springs on March 18, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe High School's Evan Eddy (13) connects on a pitch for the Pirates during action against Pagosa Springs on March 18, 2022. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Twenty high school baseball teams from throughout the region are participating in the 2022 Luke Oeltjenbruns Memorial Baseball Tournament being played at five different sites in the Montrose/Delta area. This is the beginning of the high school baseball season that will end in June with the playing of the state high school baseball tournament.
Pagosa Springs came to Hubbard Field in Olathe and gave the young and inexperienced Pirates their initial taste of varsity baseball, drubbing the locals 15-3. Pagosa pushed across a run in their first at bat, but the Olathe Pirates plated three runs in their half of the inning.
That was all of the scoring Olathe could produce as Pagosa Springs, also nicknamed the Pirates, scored five runs in the second inning. The Pagosa Pirates then sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored seven runs, salting the game away.
The Pirates were held to two hits in the loss to Pagosa Springs.
The second game of the tournament, also at Hubbard Field in Olathe, matched the Pirates with the Eagle Valley Devils from Gypsum, Colorado.
The Devils got off to a roaring start sending thirteen batters to the plate in the first inning and in the process scored six runs.
The second inning was almost a repeat the first inning as the Devils scored six more runs and sent a dozen batters to the plate. Eagle Valley pushed across four additional runs in their final at bat.
The Pirates scored all of their four runs in the fourth frame. Tanner Westerman, Jayden Estrada and Adrien Luna all had hits in the inning and coupled a hit batsman and two walks to score their only four runs of the ball game.
Head coach Tyler Vincent has only two seniors on this team and a sprinkling of juniors and sophomores. He has a dozen freshmen on the team who have never played baseball at the varsity level. As the coach said, “any number of these freshmen will be playing their first three varsity games this weekend. It will be a learning experience and these young men can only use the playing time to improve and get better.”
The tournament continues into the weekend with Salida coming to Olathe to do face the Pirates.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone