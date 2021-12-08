The Rifle Bears (1-2) invaded Olathe Field House Tuesday night and escaped with a hard-fought 37-32 victory over the Olathe Pirates.
The low-scoring first half of action ended with the Bears holding a four-point edge 17-13.
The second-half action seesawed back and forth with the Bears finally adding an additional point to their half time lead and winning the contest by the final score of 37-32.
Senior Delana Mountford led Olathe in scoring with 12 points. She was followed by Tanner Carroll with seven points and Allie Johnson with six points.
Jasmine Quinones of Rifle led all scorers with 15 points, including nine points during the second half as the Pirates were attempting to overtake the Bears.
Head Coach Paul Althaus noted that his team is getting better with every game they play.
“The first game we played in the Centauri Tournament against Rye, they are a top-notch team," Althaus said, "We kind of had our eyes opened in that game. We got better with each game played including beating Rocky Ford 32-31.
“We got better tonight; however, we are still giving up too many lay-ups which means we have to help better on defense. I thought our energy was good, our effort was good. We worked hard defensively when we had to get back into the game, putting good pressure on Rifle. I was pleased with our kids and the improvement they are showing each night out.”
Althaus talked about his team using a press defense in the second half.
“Our full court press really made a difference when we used it. We’ve still got basically three kids who could very well be starters on this team, so once we get those kids back, I think we are going to be able to use that press more throughout the whole game instead of just situational things, and that will help us as well.”
Next up for the Pirates is a road trip to Gunnison on Dec. 14.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone