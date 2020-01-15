Olathe wrestler Brent Gray went undefeated on Saturday, taking in a first-place finish at the Gunnison Tournament.
The Pirates’ 152-pounder started the tourney with a first-round bye before notching two pins in the second and third round. Gray then went on to also win by pinfall in the championship bracket and then the first-place match against Gunnison’s Bryce Vincent.
Gray wasn’t the only Olathe grappler who placed in Gunnison.
Rodney Rice (195) finished in second place while Justus Hubbard (106), Silvano Alejandro (132) and Daniel Gray (145) all took fourth.
Additionally, Peter German (182), Jordan Perez (160) Kael Mattics (120) and Max Johnson (113) placed sixth; Samuel St. Peter (120), Trenton Fletcher (126) ended up in seventh and Chase Ripley took eighth.
This helped Olathe take sixth place out of 16 teams in the Gunnison Tournament.
The Pirates will be on the road at 6 p.m. on Thursday as they battle the Delta Panthers.
Montrose wrestling
The Montrose wrestling team had six grapplers place, helping the Indians take sixth out of 32 teams at the highly-competition Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
Cole Simmons (182) was the highest finisher for Montrose taking second place. Ben Robuck (170) ended up in third and Brandon Van Nooten (220) placed fifth. Additionally, Kamron Alegria (106), Jacob Padilla (113) and Raul Martinez (195) all took sixth place.
Up next, Montrose hosts Cedaredge at 6 p.m. Thursday.
