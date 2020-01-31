When Tee Jay Rose reflected about his three seniors after their final match Thursday at home, he didn’t only praise their wrestling skills but also applauded their growth over the past four seasons.
“It’s been a fun four years with all of them,” the Olathe coach said. “I’ve watched them grow and change not just wrestling-wise, but as young adults.”
Caleb Bachman (113 pounds), Norma Alejandro (220) and Brent Gray (152) were honored before the Pirates took on Rifle Thursday night. The trio came out to the mat to greet their parents with hugs before giving their mothers a rose.
“This means a lot,” Alejandro said. “I didn’t think I would make it this far but all of these coaches have pushed us to do a lot better. It was an honor to be (recognized) that way.”
Unfortunately, the three grapplers weren’t able to wrestle due to the Bears being open in each weight class. Despite this, the trio was able to give the Pirates six points by forfeit.
Rifle was, however, able to overcome this deficit, beating Olathe, 51-27.
The Pirates’ other wins came by Kael Mattics (120) and Daniel Gray (145).
Mattics was victorious in an 8-6 decision. The Olathe wrestler was in control from the get-go, never trailing in his bout.
He got out to an 8-2 in the third period before his Rifle counterpart attempted a comeback bid by getting four-straight points by a takedown and near pinfall. But the resurgence was a little too late as the final buzzer sounded following the close pin.
Gray won his bout in a matter of seconds. He started aggressive, taking his opponent down right away. Within the first 36 seconds, Gray notched Olathe’s only pin of the night.
Despite the loss, Rose said he saw improvement in his grapplers’ abilities, though adding the Pirates knew coming in the Bears were going to be a tough match.
Up next, Olathe competes Saturday in the Center Tournament.
But soon, it will be regionals time for the Pirates. The tourney will be held at the Montrose County Event Center again from Feb. 14-15.
Rose said with the competition just around the corner, the time has come for his grapplers “to be ready to go.”
“Hopefully, that’s what we can get done,” he said.
As for Alejandro, regionals competition comes sooner.
She will be at the girls regional tourney from Friday-Saturday in Chatfield.
The Olathe grappler is hoping to qualify for the girls state competition for the second-straight season. Last year, Alejandro took fourth place, going 2-2 at the girls state wrestling tournament.
That was the first year for the competition as CHSAA has implemented a two-year pilot program for the sport.
Alejandro said she’s feeling confident that she’ll go back to state after putting in extra work this past week for regionals.
“I think if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be there and I will qualify for state, too,” she said.
