The Hayden Tigers visited the Olathe Pirates on Saturday afternoon in front of a boisterous Senior Day home crowd and defeated the locals by the score of 3-1.
The loss comes after the Pirates ended a four-match losing streak earlier in the week when they defeated DeBeque 3-2.
The opening set gave the audience a chilling look at what was to transpire as the contest wore on. The Pirates could not seem to get into their game rhythm and lost the initial set by the score of 25-9.
“They came off of a big win against North Park, took that momentum into this game," Pirates coach Travis Eason said. "Their middle over there, she could slam that ball, they fed her and she did an awesome job.”
The Pirates regrouped after not scoring in double digits, found their momentum and defeated the Tigers 25-19. The Pirates evened the score in the set at 10-10.
The third set mirrored the second as the Pirates moved out in front of the Tigers by the score of 17-12. The Tigers found another gear and caught the Pirates and moved away to win the set 25-21.
The fourth set was a nail biter with the Pirates closing to 22-21 late in the contest. The score was tied at 23-23 and at 25-25 before the Tigers pulled out an overtime set win 27-25 and won the match 3-1.
“It’s been a tough go these last couple of weeks with the whole COVID situation and had that week off you know and coming off a tough road loss there and just trying to get that chemistry, that confidence back, it’s just been a challenge for us," Eason said. "That’s kind of where we were at with this game. We have spurts of the old us, old Pirates that we started with at the beginning of the season, but we just can’t put them together to finish.”
Seniors Daisey Ibarra and Makena Liles played in their — likely — final home game of the season.
“Those are great kids," Eason said. "Daisey Ibarra and Makena Liles have been with us for four years. They’ve worked their tails off for the last four years. I’m sorry we didn’t get this home senior night for them. I’ve been impressed with them all season and what they’ve done for us.”
In earlier action on Saturday the Hayden C-Team won their match 2-1, while the Pirates’ junior varsity team prevailed 2-0.
The Pirates have another road trip, this time to Vail Mountain, which will be the final regular season match before the Pirates play a four team tournament in Gunnison and then off to the playoffs.
Vail Mountain has been up and down with different opponents they match well with.
“They’re going to be a tough opponent," Eason said. "They’ve got a returning middle who was an all-conference player last year. We’re coming in against them and so we have to scheme for them and be ready to go.”
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.