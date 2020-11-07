Following last week’s 42-0 loss at home against Hotchkiss, Olathe was in a cozy bounce back spot with another home game. With the funky 2020 season schedule, back-to-back contests at home weren’t easy to come by.
Fittingly, the Pirates had a chance to rebound on Senior Night against No. 7 Meeker, the final home game of the season.
But three Meeker possessions into the game, Olathe was in a hole. The Cowboys scored on each possession to take a 20-0 lead. (An Xzavier Waterman fumble in Pirate territory helped Meeker find a quick path for the second score.)
“They’re a tough team,” coach Ryan Corn said. “When you play tough teams like that, you’ve got to be ready to go right away, and they took advantage of some situations. Being down 20, we told them you got to keep fighting.”
The Pirates responded, finishing an 11-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hall to running back Wyatt Mansker (the team’s first score after 61 straight minutes of scoreless play) but the Meeker ground game proved too much to overcome.
Junior Kelton Turner put the Cowboys on his back, rushing for 210 yards on 13 carries (16 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in the 43-13 win Friday. (Turner added a catch for 29 yards and had another score called back due to penalty.)
“He’s good,” Corn said. “He’s got a good offensive line, though. They did a great job blocking up front for him. He’s a very patient runner. First half, our core just didn’t do a real good job of reading keys and flying around. Second half we did a much better job, but he’s definitely a good back.”
The Cowboys offensive line opened up meteor-sized holes for their talented back, and the junior did the rest, sprinting past Pirate defenders and scoring untouched on a pair of scores, including a 45-yard burst up the middle in the third quarter to extend the Meeker lead to 43-7.
His biggest play came on a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, leaving Pirate defenders in the wind as he raced near the sideline.
The Pirates, though, weren’t limping to the finish line, no matter what the final score says. Olathe put together a 13-play drive to start the second half, and picked up 173 yards of total offense, more than doubling last week’s output (79 yards). And, forced to abandon the run game down three scores early, Hall and Mansker connected 10 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Hall threw 27 passes and completed 15 of them for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions, though the latter two came with Meeker holding a 30-point lead. But the senior was forced out of the pocket all night, and got creative, funneling to his left and right consistently to find Mansker out on a flat or downfield.
His first touchdown looked that of a veteran, as patient as can be. Hall, pressured from the left, rolled back to his right, worked to get some space and hit Mansker with a simple touch pass in the endzone.
His second touchdown came with 6:31 left in the fourth, a 19-yard pass in the endzone to senior Brandon Nicolas.
And Mansker, despite the near 40-point deficit, was fired up after forcing a pass interference call on a Cowboy defender at the start of the fourth quarter.
“The senior group — this was Senior Night, and they have a lot of heart, and it showed out there tonight,” Corn said. “Being down like that and continuing to fight for 48 minutes. A lot of guys can back down and do that thing, but they kept fighting the whole night.”
Joining the senior battle was Dimitri Prisbrey, who added to his interception total after picking off Cowboys quarterback Ryan Phelan on the final play of the first half and adding another off backup Brayden Garcia in the fourth quarter.
Phelan, like Turner, had himself a game. The senior was eight for 14 and threw for 183 yards and one interception, adding a 5-yard rushing score in the first. He found his receivers on screens, quick dump offs and over-the-top routes.
The Cowboys were getting so creative that, at times, a Pirate defender wasn’t within five yards of a Meeker receiver, allowing players to churn up field for yards after the catch.
Meeker’s longest play of the night came on a pick-six from Colby Clatterbaugh, who took a Wyatt Mansker pass, off a direct snap, 80 yards untouched to the endzone.
The losing skid moved the Pirates to 2-3 while Meeker (coming off a 44-0 win against Cedaredge) pushed upward to 4-1.
Olathe heads south next Saturday for a game against the 2-3 Gunnison Cowboys. The Pirates, who were flirting with top 10 consideration after a 2-1 start, are likely to miss the playoffs this season. The teams will be playing to finish the season .500.
Game notes:
• All of Phelan’s completions on Friday night went for over 15 yards. Half of them were 20 yards or more, and his longest pass went for 35 yards. He came into the game averaging 14.7 yards per pass. On the ground, Jeremy Woodward was second in rushing for the Cowboys with 46 yards and a score.
• Turner came into the contest against Olathe with 308 rushing yards on the season. He was 98 yards away from matching his single season total, and he alone nearly matched the team’s figure of rushing yards per game (212.3). (To add to his night, he had an interception in the fourth quarter.)
• A handful of Olathe seniors were honored pregame on Senior Night — Hall, Mansker, Prisbrey, Nicolas, Austin Arnold, Raul Martin, Dustin Young and Ian Schenck.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
