The Olathe Pirates Middle School and High School cross country teams showed continuing Improvement at the Delta Pantherfest run over the Confluence course on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Olathe Pirates middle school team placed third in the 3000 meter competition which was won by the Montrose middle school team.
The Ouray middle school team placed second. The Pirates’ Mauricio Herrera finished a strong fifth, less than 30 seconds off the winning time. Herrera was followed by Wyatt Patterson (ninth), John Murray (15th), Quentin Wood (17th), and Emiliano Nava Suarez (22nd). Other Olathe finishers included Bridger Vincent, Emiliano Franco, Kadin Young, Jack Combs, Sabastian Jimenez, Orlando Avila and Jose Yee.
The girls’ 3000 meter race was won by the Montrose middle school team followed closely by the Ouray middle school team. Olathe finished in fifth place. The Pirates were led by Mya Wilcox in 22nd place. She was followed by Belinda Alejandro, Lizzy Corn, Valeria Jimenez and Zoe Ripley.
In the men’s 5000 meter run only five seconds separated the top three teams in the competition. Battle Mountain won the race followed closely by Grand Junction Central and Fruita Monument. The Olathe Pirates finished in 11th place. The locals were led by Ben Kamperman (42nd) followed by Connor Ripley (55th) and Scott Shackelford (69th). Other Pirate finishers included Enrique Quintero, Navada Olin, Diego Garcia and Lucas Lane.
The women’s 5000 meter run turned into a three team battle between Basalt, Fruita Monument and Battle Mountain high schools, with Battle Mountain taking the first place trophy. Yadira Alcaraz of Olathe finished in 73rd place.
The men’s JV 5000 meter run was also won by the Battle Mountain JV team. The Olathe Pirates finishers included Lucas Barber (42nd) and Jose Hernandez (52nd)
Next up for head coach Roger Carlson’s runners will be the Grand Junction Central Invitational on Oct. 7 on the Lincoln Golf Club course beginning at 6 p.m.
