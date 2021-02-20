After nearly two weeks without practice — and a little under a week-and-a-half since their last game — the Olathe Pirates boys basketball team returned for a pair of games this past week against Cedaredge and Caprock Academy, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The contests went as one would expect after a lengthy hiatus mid-season.
The Pirates lost 49-40 to Cedaredge, and didn’t fare any better the next day (although the team played a close first half), losing 50-28 at Caprock.
The team’s return culminated what was a remarkably unusual stretch. The Pirates had not practiced for nearly two weeks, unheard of in basketball during a regular season.
Montrose County School District provided the following statement regarding the team’s absence: “Montrose County School District cannot comment on individual health information or specify individual students or staff who are in quarantine or COVID positive. We do report on our COVID dashboard, found at www.mcsd.org, any days or any school sites where we have student or staff quarantine and positive cases; we update that daily and that’s available for the public to view in order keep the public informed of current school health conditions.
“Any school sports or schedules that are impacted in any way due to health factors or otherwise, those teams will post adjusted sports schedules and rescheduled games in a timely fashion. Updated schedules can be found on school websites or social media.”
The stop to games came as Olathe captured a dominant 57-28 victory over Paonia on Friday, Feb. 6, and was after the team was forced to switch practice locations after asbestos was discovered at Olathe Middle and High School. The team practiced at Columbine Middle School, and later, with the hope to practice at Delta, had trouble getting into the facility (though they were eventually able to hold practice), adding yet another obstacle to the 2021 campaign.
“Everybody seems to be fine,” coach Gene Stollsteimer said. “Mentally, it’s been a struggle. Not just the time away, but even when we could practice, our gym was closed down… we’re a little discombobulated. It’s like starting the season all over again, but we’re happy to be back in our gym and happy to be rolling again.”
Despite the myriad of immediate challenges, Stollsteimer says the team is “doing the best we can” handling the obstacles, with communication on and off the court “better than it’s ever been.” And with players currently out — for a variety of reasons — Stollsteimer had to move rosters around, moving some freshman players to junior varsity.
“We’re asking a lot from players who haven’t expanded their role before,” he said.
It hasn’t been a normal season — that much was clear long before tip off against Roaring Fork on Jan. 28, the team’s first game. But Stollsteimer said he’s keeping his team message simple, opting to not overwhelm the team after days without practice time.
“We’re just trying to get back in shape and communicate with one another on where we’re at and how we feel,” he said. “It’s been a unique season, not to just begin with, but for everyone else… no one has been asked to play with masks before. Communication is key, trying to communicate player to coach.”
The players’ fatigue was clear during the two-day stretch, as the Pirates were held under 10 points in three of four quarters against the Bruins, and the second-half against Caprock was “all them,” said Stollsteimer, who added the Eagles played well. The Pirates’ defensive effort was visible through the first 16 minutes, but with “tired legs”, the Eagles’ energy was too much to overcome.
“When they haven’t (ran the court) in awhile at a game level, it’s hard to maintain that during an entire game,” Stollsteimer said.
Friday night, the team gave themselves some momentum. Facing a 39-16 deficit against De Beque, the Pirates utilized their inside game and perimeter threats to cut the lead to 12 with three minutes remaining, surging late to offer a glimmer of comeback hope.
Olathe closed it to 11 with 2:11 left, but De Beque hung on to win 52-39.
Similar to their first few games, the fourth quarter was the team’s best, as they outscored the Dragons 23-13.
“Fourth quarter’s been our bugaboo all year,” Stollsteimer said after the game. “It talks a lot about heart when kids don’t just give up. We needed that. It was good for our confidence and us going forward.”
Xzavier Waterman finished with a team-high 16 points, with Camden Thrush close behind with 11.
“I feel like we’re taking a step in the right direction as far as effort and togetherness,” Waterman said postgame. “We’re passing the ball around a lot and getting our shots together and making baskets.”
The team is staying positive. Despite the 2-5 start, it’s a group that’s been together in the program for multiple seasons now, with the system in place a familiar one. And the players know the expectations, challenges or not.
“To try our hardest and push ourselves out of our comfort zone and play our hardest,” Waterman said of the message amongst the players. “Even though we don’t have as much guys, when we need a break, just tell (coach) and he’ll get us out, refresh us and get us back in.”
“Our young guys have really hung in there and done their best and participated,” Stollsteimer said prior to Friday night’s game. “That's a lot of what we ask.”
