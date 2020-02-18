Olathe’s three state qualifiers are a little closer than the normal teammate bond, in fact, they’re all related.
Pirate wrestlers and brothers Brent Gray (152 pounds) and Daniel Gray (145) are also Wyatt Mansker’s (170) cousins and the trio will be the only Olathe grapplers representing the team at the state tournament later this week.
The Grays both took third while Mansker fourth place at the Class 3A Regional Tournament, held Friday and Saturday, at the Montrose County Event Center.
Brent, the oldest out of the three, is making his second-straight trip to state. Likewise for Mansker, the second oldest, meanwhile Daniel, the youngest, will make his first-ever appearance at the year-end tournament.
The three grapplers were thrilled to see one another qualify.
“It’s pretty cool that all three of us can go over there,” Mansker said.
It was expected that Brent and Mansker were going to qualify for state, but Daniel’s inclusion was “a little bit of a surprise,” head coach Tee Jay Rose said.
“That’s why we wrestle,” Rose said of his 145-pounder. “Anything can happen.”
Daniel Gray credited his improvement this season in putting extra work after practice.
“It feels pretty good,” Daniel said of going to state. “I’ve been working toward it.”
Brent said he’s seen quite the improvement from the younger Gray, adding “he’s coming up really well.”
This was Brent’s second-consecutive year taking third place at regionals.
As the only senior going to state, Brent has nothing to lose now, Rose said.
“It’s going to be the last three days of your high school career. You’ve got to make the best of it,” said Rose.
Mansker, who was coming off winning regionals last year, had a bittersweet reaction to his state qualification. The Olathe grappler, who was out for a good chunk of the season with a knee injury, said he was happy to make another trip to the state tournament, but he could have wrestled better over the weekend.
“It (placing) was the ultimate goal but it was obviously not where I wanted to finish,” Mansker said.
Rose said Mansker’s determination to come back this season and place at regionals speaks volumes about him. But now “there’s no excuses” heading into state, the Olathe coach added.
“It’s time to go,” Rose said. “That part is over with. Now we’ve got to move on and get some wins next week.”
Additionally, Caleb Bachman (113) just missed the state cut after taking fifth place at regionals.
Olathe will have most of its grapplers back next season as Bachman and Brent Gray are the only two seniors who competed at regionals over the weekend.
The youthful Pirate team has shown improvement over the course of this season but the wrestlers’ inexperience was present at the event center, Rose said.
“They made some mistakes earlier this morning (Saturday) and we didn’t get where we needed to be,” he said.
The Pirates will have a few days of practice before the state tournament, which is from Thursday-Saturday, at the Pepsi Center.
“We’ll take those three over next week and see how we end up over there,” Rose said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.