It took overtime, but the Olathe High School girls basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive victory of the season.
The Pirates mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to tie the game on Jan. 6, then eked out a 54-53 win over Gunnison in the extra period.
It was core versus core during the game, with each team getting the bulk of its scoring from a small group of players. Three Cowboys combined for 44 points — including Kylee McDougal’s game-high 21 points — while four Pirates tallied a total of 45 points.
Analise Marin piled up 14 points, while Kiandra Liles dropped in 12 points with a pair of makes from beyond the arc. Sieanna McCall had Olathe’s only double-double, notching 11 points with 10 boards, four of which came on the offensive end. Tyra Gray chipped in eight points.
The Pirates shot relatively well from the field but left plenty of points at the free throw line. Collectively, the team was 8 for 27 from the charity stripe. Still, the Olathe had plenty of other successes, finishing with 20 offensive rebounds, 16 steals and 12 deflections.
The Pirates will look to extend their winning streak with a pair of league games this week. They start with a home game against Meeker at 5:30 p.m. Friday, then head up Grand Mesa to take on Cedaredge at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone