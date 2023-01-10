It took overtime, but the Olathe High School girls basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive victory of the season.

The Pirates mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to tie the game on Jan. 6, then eked out a 54-53 win over Gunnison in the extra period.



