The Olathe girls’ volleyball team hit the road on Saturday and laid waste to all comers at the Gunnison volleyball tournament. The Pirates did not drop a single game as they defeated Dove Creek, Norwood, Gunnison and Salida two sets to none to claim the tournament championship.
The Pirates opened the tournament by defeating Dove Creek 25-19 and 25-23. Head coach Travis Eason noted that Dove Creek gave the Pirates tough competition in both sets, especially in the two-point victory in set two. Daisey Ibarra led Olathe with eight kills, followed by Sadie Shea and Jenna Schenck.
Norwood was next up for the Pirates. The Pirates defeated Norwood by the scores of 25-13 and 25-14. Makena Liles led the way with great sets, and Shea chipped in five kills.
The Pirates then took on the host team, Gunnison, with much the same result, winning 25-10 and 25-15. Schenck and Ibarra let the way for the Pirates.
The final match of the afternoon featured the Pirates taking on Salida. The Pirates prevailed by the scores of 25-23 and 25-8. Liles sparked Olathe as the playmaker and the setter. She was masterful in distributing the ball to the front line for kills and easy points.
“This team is learning how to win when a game is on the line, figuring out how to win collectively," Eason said. "I am excited to see what these kids are capable of, especially when we go on the road, and when we get into heavy league competition.”
Eason noted this tournament win was a total team effort, with several of the members of the junior varsity stepping to play key roles.
“The fact that our players don’t care about stat lines, don’t care about who gets credit for what, and putting the team’s success over individual achievement speaks volumes for our team chemistry. Our two seniors, Makena Liles and Daisey Ibarra lead this team. The future looks bright because our underclasspeople are stepping up and will be here for the future.”
Next up, another road trip, this time to take on Vail Christian on Friday, Sept. 10. First service is scheduled for the C-Team at 4 p.m., JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.