The spring track/field season got underway in Hotchkiss as the Pirates traveled north to participate in the North Fork Invitational on Saturday.
The Olathe girls 800-meter relay team set the tone of the meet by finishing fourth with a time of 2:06.46. Kiandra Liles, Josilin Almanza, Aly Bollinger and Abby Budde finished seven seconds out of third place.
The girls 4x800 meter relay was a duel down the stretch as Gunnison won the event and the Pirates finished a very close second. Daniel Campos, Analise Marin, Tyra Gray and Cheyanne Germann finished six seconds out of first place.
The girls’ 100-meter dash was won by Garrison Peyton of Coal Ridge High School. The Olathe contingent consisting of Bollinger, Budde, Sieanna McCall, Almanza and Makayla Millsap placed 14th of 25th in a very crowded field.
The girls’ 4x200 meter relay was won by the team from Cedaredge High School followed closely by Coal Ridge, Hayden and Olathe. Liles, Campos, Marin and Germann posted a time of 1:54.72, finishing fourth, less than two seconds out of third place.
The girls’ 1600-meter race saw two runners from Coal Ridge High School claim the top two spots. Analee Saldana, representing Olathe High School finished in fifth position with a time of 6:22.25.
The girls’ 4x100 relay again showed the strength of the Coal Ridge athletes as they posted a time of 52.50 seconds to win the event. The Olathe team of Budde, Liles, Delana Mountford and Sieanna McCall posted a time of 54.90 seconds to claim fourth place in the event.
The girls’ 400-meter run was again won by Coal Ridge taking the top two places. The Pirates Yadira Alcaraz finished in seventh place and Analee Saldana settled for 12th.
In the girls’ 200-meter dash seven Olathe Pirates placed in the top 25. Kiandra Liles (fourth), Bollinger (sixth), Mountford (ninth), Budde (14th), Almanza (18th), Millsap (22nd) and Sieanna McCall placed 25th.
The 3200-meter run drew five competitors for this long race. Yadira Alcaraz, carrying the Olathe High School banner crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 15:03.17, a full 36 seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Leah Vader of Cedaredge.
The girls’ 4x400 meter relay saw the Olathe Pirates relay team come in a very close second as North Fork won the event. Team members Marin, Campos, Tyra Gray and Germann finished 14 seconds behind the Miners in second place.
In the girls’ high jump Tyra Gray placed 13th. In the shot put competition Josie Rumble led the Olathe contingent with an 11th place finish. She was followed by Liles, Teresa Galvan, Draya Benson, Lynessia Duran and Celeste Pena.
In the discus event Josie Rumble placed 10th. She was followed by Liles, Benson and Galvan.
The 4x800 meter relay led off the boys’ competition at North Fork. The Miners won the event followed by Cedaredge and Olathe. The team of Victor Almanza, Ben Kamperman, Christopher Brinks and Connor Ripley posted a time of 9:39.47.
The men’s 1600-meter run saw two Pirates place in the top eleven. Gunnison’s Jackson Baker won the event while Ben Kamperman of Olathe finished in sixth place and Connor Ripley placed 11th.
The boys’ 400-meter run was again won by Coal Ridge High School followed by Plateau Valley. Placing third was Silvano Alejandro of Olathe with a time of 55.56 seconds.
The boys’ 800-meter run was captured by Rangely High School, followed closely by Coal Ridge High School. Ben Kamperman of Olathe finished in eleventh place with a time of 2:31.14 seconds.
A large field of 34 runners lined up to compete in the boys’ 200-meter dash. Coal Ridge won the event followed by Cedaredge and Gunnison. Olathe’s Alejandro placed 10th in the competition posting a time of 25.56 seconds.
The boys’ shot put competition drew 31 competitors and North Fork took home the prize. The Olathe contingent of Leium Fairclough (17th) Ryan Searcy (23rd) and Cody Biesek (30th) filled out the field.
The final event, the boys’ discus throw, was also won by the North Fork Miners. For the Pirates, Ryan Searcy placed eighth while Leium Fairclough placed 25th.
Next up for the Olathe track and field athletes will be a meet at Cedaredge on Saturday, April 2nd with the first event slated to commence at 9 a.m.