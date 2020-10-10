One play into Friday night’s game between Olathe and Trinidad, the tone was set, and Olathe didn’t look like a team that had just finished a five-hour bus ride. Olathe senior Dimitri Prisbey returned the kickoff from the Olathe 20 and evaded all Trinidad defenders downfield before getting tackled at the 1-yard line. A play later, running back Wyatt Mansker punched it in for the score, his first of two in the 48-0 blowout win.
“That’s kind of how the night rolled,” OHS coach Ryan Corn said. “Our offense looked really, really well.”
The theme continued throughout the first half and allowed the Pirates to head into halftime with a 42-0 lead. While Mansker added his second touchdown later, there were a few other Pirate players who had multi-touchdown games. Senior Gavin Hall scored a pair while junior Xzavier Waterman had three scores, all on the ground.
Defensively, the Pirates didn’t allow a single first down, stifling the Miners for four quarters.
“We did a great job of game tackling and really pursuing towards the ball,” Corn said.
The Pirates’ rushing attack was a factor the team had emphasized throughout the summer and early fall, Corn said. The offensive line was going to utilize angles and speed to open gaps for the running backs, which they did with ease Friday night.
“We saw a mismatch and how their defense was aligned, it worked really well with our scheme, so we took advantage of it all night,” Corn said. “We probably ran only about six offensive plays all night because we had that advantage with what they were giving us. They really didn’t occupy that B gap so we took advantage of it as much as possible.”
Corn was pleased with the play of the offensive line, and the players’ play on both sides of the ball.
“Overall, we did an excellent job as a team,” Corn said.
Olathe’s home opener kicks off next week against conference opponent Cedaredge at 11 a.m.
