Pirates unable to score in the second half, lose 14-12 to Cedaredge

A week after running all over Trinidad in a lopsided victory, the Olathe Pirates’ offensive fortunes didn’t continue on Saturday when they faced Cedaredge at home. A third quarter score turned out to be the game-deciding play as the Pirates were held scoreless in the second half and lost 14-12.
The two teams were scoreless heading into the second quarter but after a muffed punt attempt from Cedaredge, Olathe recovered and found themselves at the 10-yard line. After a pair of runs from senior Wyatt Mansker, quarterback Gavin Hall scored on a QB sneak for the first points of the game.
The Bruins took the lead later in the second after Connor Brooks broke a tackle, escaped to his left and scored on a rushing attempt. The successful point after attempt made it 7-6.
Olathe took over possession with around two minutes remaining in the half, and made the most of it when junior Xzavier Waterman broke a tackle and dashed his way to the Cedaredge 15 before being taken down. Waterman scored a few plays later on a pitch play and went untouched into the endzone to make it 12-7. The Pirates went for the two-point conversion after each score, but were unsuccessful on both tries.
The Pirates, unable to find similar success in the latter half, found trouble containing a strong pass and running game from the Bruins. Cedaredge quarterback Jacob Brown passed for 137 yards and one touchdown, while Brooks ran for 115 yards on 21 carries.
Olathe will head back on the road to face Paonia on Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.