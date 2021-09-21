The West Grand volleyball team took the measure of the Olathe Pirates by the score of 3-0 last Saturday evening in Kremmling.
This was a battle between two heavyweight teams, both with 8-2 records entering the fray.
“There are really good teams out there, especially in our league and Grand Valley is certainly one of them," Olathe head coach Travis Eason said. "We have got to maintain a high level of competitiveness no matter who we play. West Grand was a very solid team. They had a good crowd, good people after the games and were very complementary to our players and coaches — real good sports up there in Kremmling. They just had a great game, and as I told you the other day, sometimes you just have to tip your hat, and this time they got the tip.”
“We played a really hard game but they just outplayed us," said senior setter Makena Liles. "We worked really well together. It was just not meshing the way we hoped it would have.”
When asked about the bus trip back to Olathe, Eason felt that the team was pretty businesslike about the outcome.
“It was just West Grand’s night," Eason said. "What’s cool is that after talking with our coaches we saw some adjustments and we need to make in our lineups and rotation-wise. That’s a great thing for us because we are going to face several other good, high quality teams in the regular season before we get to post season. It gives us an opportunity now to make those adjustments now and improve this team.”
Liles talked about the outcome, saying, “Actually the girls don’t like to dwell on losses just because they happen. You can’t escape from losing, and losing can teach you a lot more than winning most of the time. We just concentrated on becoming closer as a team rather than sitting in silence as most other teams probably would have.”
Friday, Sept. 24t is Homecoming for the Pirates. Plateau Valley comes calling, and according to Eason, they are also a high caliber team and it’s going to be another showdown.
“It’s going to be a battle so we need to have high intensity this entire week and be ready to go. I’m looking forward to it.”
Because of all of the Homecoming activities the times for the volleyball games have been moved up to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
