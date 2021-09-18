After dropping a hard-fought match on the road to Vail Christian, the Olathe Pirates volleyball team turned things around at the Olathe Gymnasium and defeated Caprock Academy 3-0.
Playing before an enthusiastic home crowd, the Pirates improved their record to 8-1 as they pressured the Eagles from the opening serve to match point.
“This was our bounce-back game,” Pirates head coach Travis Eason said. “We didn’t get the Roaring Fork game because it was canceled, so this was our game back after our Vail Christian game. We are excited to be at home in front of our fans. Overall our kids really played well. We’re still trying to get our new offense and our new rotation down so this was a great opportunity for us to get some reps, get some work in and just try to improve.”
The Pirates won the first set 25-14, the second 25-14 and the third, a much closer set, 25-21. Sadie Shea, a sophomore, really had her serve going tonight.
“She had a very aggressive serve, she kept them low and she was hitting her zones,” Eason said of Shea. “I think the best thing about coaching is calling those zones out for the kids and when they are hitting them and making the other team work and making the other team decide on whose ball is who by hitting seams. This is fun and Sadie did an awesome job, as did the rest of the team tonight.”
Eason paid tribute to the Eagles for putting pressure on the Pirates, putting a number of shots directly on the back line. Eason noted that is an especially tough spot for defenders because the Eagles hit the deep corners and wide volleys.
“Those shots forced us to make difficult decisions and try to recover,” Eason said. “It was good for us to get those looks so we can improve, coach them up, talk through it and build the communication and the chemistry.”
Eason explained that the new lineup now has the Liles sisters as the team’s setters, which will be a very strong look for the team moving down the road.
“The juggled lineup has good blockers on the front line, and we are going to be able to challenge teams with strong hitters and we will be more competitive in the long run,” Eason said.
The Olathe C-Team defeated the Eagles 25-17 and 25-19. The JV team defeated Caprock by the scores of 25-20 and 25-14.
Next up for the Pirates, a road trip to take on Grand Valley on Saturday, Sept. 18.
