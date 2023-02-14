Pirates wrestling teams qualify members for state

Olathe's Angelina Bollinger battles to put Moffat County's Raegan McMillian shoulders to the mat during dual action Feb. 2. Bollinger went on to qualify for the state tournament during the weekend of Feb. 11, as did five of her teammates. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)
Competing in the multi-classification Region 4 tournament, the Olathe High School girls wrestling team finished fourth in the team standings and qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament this weekend at Ball Arena.
The Pirates placed behind the combined District 51 team, Discovery Canyon and Loveland, all of which pull from areas of significantly higher population.
It was 235-pounder Lynessia Duran who secured a regional title, with a tiebreaker win in the semifinal and a 3-1 decision in the championship to improve to 25-8 on the season.
Sadie Corn (100 pounds) placed second, while Angelina Bollinger (105 pounds), laeliana Delgado (125 pounds), Allie Stambaugh (135 pounds) and Aby England (155 pounds) qualified for the state tournament.
BOYS WRESTLING
The Pirates finished eighth at the Class 2A Region 2 tournament in Hayden and qualified two wrestlers for the state tournament.
Trevor Piatt won a regional championship at 106 pounds, winning his quarterfinal match by forfeit, his semifinal by pin and his title match by 12-2 major decision.
Chase Ripley also qualified at 157 pounds, securing a pin in his first match before losing in the second match. He scrapped back by winning his consolation semifinal 11-1 major decision, a result that helped punch his ticket to state. The victory closed off the opportunity for a wrestle-back after Ripley lost in the third-place match by tiebreaker.
