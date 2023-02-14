Pirates wrestling teams qualify members for state

Olathe's Angelina Bollinger battles to put Moffat County's Raegan McMillian shoulders to the mat during dual action Feb. 2. Bollinger went on to qualify for the state tournament during the weekend of Feb. 11, as did five of her teammates. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

Competing in the multi-classification Region 4 tournament, the Olathe High School girls wrestling team finished fourth in the team standings and qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament this weekend at Ball Arena.

The Pirates placed behind the combined District 51 team, Discovery Canyon and Loveland, all of which pull from areas of significantly higher population.



