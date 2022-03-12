A season ago, Montrose baseball was one win away from reaching the 4A state tournament when it was a relatively young group.
Fresh off additional experience through summer ball and offseason work, the program is primed to take a step forward this spring — ace Parker Davis, first baseman Zeke Steenburgen and utilityman Leo Burton, along with a talented sophomore and junior class, return to lead the 2022 Indians who lost just two seniors (Nolin Boone and Keagan Goodwin) to graduation last year.
“What has to occur is a different mentality,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “We’re still young, but that’s not an excuse. This is the team we have and we need to create a mentality based on that.”
Versatility and position flexibility are a plus for this year’s group, which enters the season ranked No. 7 in CHSAA’s 4A preseason rankings. It should help as the program looks to win its first Southwestern League title since 2014 and reach the state tournament, which it last did in 2013.
“We were really young last year, but everyone has experience now,” Steenburgen said. “I feel good about this group this year. We’re excited.”
“For the first time in a long time, we have some competition and we have 12 or 13 guys that can crack a varsity lineup,” Wareham said.
With the team’s season opener set for Saturday, here’s a look at each position group.
Pitching staff
Davis pitched the second-most innings for Montrose last season and is set to slide into the No. 1 spot. He worked on his circle changeup and curveball this past offseason with a focus to improve his command — he struck out 15 batters and walked 10 last season and was effective as a pitch-to-contact righty.
Joining him are sophomore Titus Weese, one of Montrose’s best strike-throwers from 2021, senior Luke Hutto, who missed last season due to injury, and Gage Wareham in relief.
Steenburgen pitched just twice last season but has shown a penchant to throw strikes.
TJ Saunders and Jaxon Barnett are also expected to pitch in some capacity, which should improve Montrose’s depth on the mound.
“We’ve been working really hard with our pitchers while developing more pitchers,” Wareham said. “The focus is to throw more strikes. That’s our intent this year and to challenge people.”
Infield
There’s expected to be plenty of at bats to go around among this group, but Barnett, a sophomore, will slide in at shortstop to replace 2021 graduate Goodwin. He had limited at bats at the varsity level last season, but has shown a strong defensive glove in practice.
Left-handed hitter Jaxon Kattner is expected to man third base for Montrose, though Hutto could also play third if Kattner slots in the lineup at designated hitter.
Hutto, a basketball standout, has had limited time on the baseball field after his sophomore season was canceled because of the pandemic and last season’s injury.
“He’s put in a lot of work this year and he’s a great athlete,” Wareham said. “I expect him to help us. He’s a great teammate. We’re excited to have him back as part of what we’re doing on the field.”
Rocco Manuel will play second base and Steenburgen, who hit .354 last season, is the team’s first baseman.
Gage Wareham will be behind the plate catching the team’s arms (when he’s not on the mound himself) and should provide a strong bat and glove — he hit .302 in 2021 with 14 runs batted in and defensively, didn’t commit an error.
Outfield
Much like the infield, at bats could be spread out among a handful of players in this group throughout the season. Torrie Eckerman, who showed an ability to leave the park last season, will play center field. Logan Files, and potentially Burton, are expected to play some right field, with David Dominguez likely in left.
“Our chemistry [has improved],” Steenburgen said, “and during summer, we came in knowing what to do and how to play Montrose baseball. Last year there was an early learning curve, but this year everyone knows what to expect and what to do.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press