Olathe's Camden Thrush (21) drives past North Park's Jonny Gonzales (21) and scores two of 11 points for the Pirates during action Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Olathe High School. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Pirates found playing on the road a very difficult assignment as they traveled to Plateau Valley on Saturday. The Cowboys ran over, under and around the Pirates to log a 68-35 victory, their seventh win in 14 games this season.
The Pirates' record dropped to 4-9 and 2-5 in league action.
The Cowboys set the tone very early outscoring the Pirates 20-4 in the first period. Plateau Valley turned a 16-point lead into a 20-point lead at halftime, outscoring the Pirates 12-8 in the second quarter.
The Pirates came out of the locker room for the third quarter and played fairly even basketball in the third stanza only to be outscored 24-7 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the scoring for Olathe was Jerrel Vigil with 15 points. He was followed by Xzavier Waterman with eight points and Camden Thrush with six.
Waterman led the Pirates in rebounding with five boards while Vigil and Garrett Millsap each pulled down four. The Pirates turned the ball over 11 times in the contest. Garrett Walraven and Waterman both fouled out of a very physical contest. Walraven was also whistled for a technical foul.
