Connor Imus’ life ended tragically earlier this year, but his impact on the Montrose basketball program wasn’t forgotten.
Before the Indians starters were announced against Roaring Fork, the announcer noted the Imus’ time with the team, before fans held up four fingers for Imus, who wore No. 4 for Montrose.
His teammates also honored Imus, as their warmups had “Play 4 Imus” written on the back.
The Indians then went out against the Rams and made Imus proud.
Montrose (5-2) scored the first 13 points of the game en route to a double-digit all night as the Indians cruised to a 46-24 win in the first game of the Black Canyon Classic.
“We really owe it to Connor,” said senior Trey Schwerdtfeger, who finished with eight points.
“Everything we do, we’re thinking about him. He’s always going to be here for us. He’s here watching us.”
Sean Alex had a team-high 15 points, which included three 3-pointers, while Trey Reese and Ashden Oberg combined for 17.
The Indians’ defense was also on point to start the contest. The team limited to the Rams only one basket, a 3-pointer with about 25 seconds left in the first period.
“When we play good defense and it leads to good offense, then that’s always a good start for us,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said.
The Indians started the second quarter with a 9-1 run which gave them a 20-point edge at 24-4. But the Rams countered with a 7-0 output to close out the first half.
Still, Montrose led 24-11 at the break.
The Indians broke the Rams’ scoring run by putting together 11-straight points to get their lead back to 20. It guided Montrose in outscoring Roaring Fork 18-4 in the quarter to give the hosts a 42-15 advantage heading into the fourth.
The 27-point lead was the biggest of the night as Voehringer sat most of his starters for the final period.
This allowed for Montrose’s younger players — Oberg, Cody Procter and Fletcher Cheezum — to have more minutes. They’ll have to step for the rest of the Black Canyon Classic as the Indians’ Luke Hutto, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will be out for the final two games due to injury, Voehringer said.
“It was nice to see them get some minutes,” he said.
Montrose now has its eyes set on Pagosa Springs. The Indians are hoping to avenge a last-season double-overtime loss to the Pirates at home.
The rematch is set for 7:45 p.m., Friday.
Voehringer said Pagosa does provide “a matchup problem” as the Pirates are well-coached, have great size and play a 3-2 zone on defense.
“We’ve got to come out with intensity on both ends and fight for every possession like it’s our last,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
