Coach Gene Stollsteimer wasn’t sure how the team would look over the course of 32 minutes as the team started their season last week. Aware he may need to manage the roster more carefully to allow for more substitutions, he’d hoped the players could show some off that energy out of the gate.
Through a pair of contests, the athletes have answered the call. Though the team suffered a 72-49 first-game loss against Roaring Fork, 21 of the 49 points came in the fourth for the Pirates.
The narrative was similar in the following contest, a 63-55 win over Plateau Valley. Olathe scored 24 points in the fourth, which, at the time, accounted for 40% of the team’s point total.
“Our best production has been in the fourth quarter,” said Stollsteimer, who added he’s impressed with the team’s play late in games. “Our conditioning and energy is where it needs to be. Plus, it’s a good sign… they are doing what they have to to win.”
The Pirates have benefited from a pair of strong starts from Xzavier Waterman and Jerrel Vigil. Through three games, Vigil is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, and 2.3 steals per contest. Waterman isn’t far behind at 11 ppg, adding seven rebounds per game, just behind team leader Austin Arnold (8.7).
Vigil and Waterman tied for a team-high 15 points in the season opening loss.
“They’re playing fantastic,” said Stollsteimer, addressing the play of Waterman and Vigil. “They’ve been our real offensive and defensive leaders so far. They’re taking those roles and leading the way. I’ve been very impressed with both of their play.”
The group has made it a point to up the awareness regarding communication, both on the floor and to coach Stollsteimer with the focus to keep the starters fresh late in the game.
He’s asked the players to communicate more, eager to see the players playing at their best in spurts rather than longer stretches where increased fatigue may set in due to the mask wearing.
“I’m really appreciating the communication,” he said. “It’s all new to us (mask wearing), but the communication actually helps.”
Following the win over Plateau Valley, the Pirates fell to a tough team in Cedaredge, but evened the season record at 2-2 with a 57-28 win against Paonia.
Olathe has still been able to stick with the full-court press, a focus for the Pirates, though the tactic wasn’t used much against Plateau Valley.
Garrett Walraven, the team’s point guard, is averaging 9.7 ppg through three contests, giving the Pirates three scorers hovering around double digits. The feat is all the more impressive as Walraven’s minutes sits at 16.7, lower than the 25 minute mark with the other starters.
Through four games, the team has scored 219 points, with 219 against.
The Pirates will play at Columbine Middle School today (Saturday) due to the asbestos discovery at Olathe/Middle High School this past week. The team won’t play at home until next Saturday (vs Hotchkiss), and it’s currently unknown if the team will have to play that game at another area school as the asbestos investigation continues.
