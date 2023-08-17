Lois Meredith fired rounds of 73-72—145 to win the annual Black Canyon Women’s Club Championship Aug. 13-14 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Ann Scarry was second with 86-82—168 with Wendy Millsap finishing third, 94-92—186.

In the President’s Cup competition, which included net scores, Shelli Spires finished first with 70-71—141, six shots ahead of Joni Hornbeck (77-70—147) with Janece Culver coming in third, 79-72—151.



