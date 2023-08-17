Lois Meredith fired rounds of 73-72—145 to win the annual Black Canyon Women’s Club Championship Aug. 13-14 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Ann Scarry was second with 86-82—168 with Wendy Millsap finishing third, 94-92—186.
In the President’s Cup competition, which included net scores, Shelli Spires finished first with 70-71—141, six shots ahead of Joni Hornbeck (77-70—147) with Janece Culver coming in third, 79-72—151.
Glenda Weaver won the second flight, gross scores with rounds of 102-109—211. Brooke Barry finished second, 110-103—213. Jill Myers was third in the gross score bracket with rounds of 109-120—229.
In the second flight, net score bracket, Bev Townsend was the winner, 73-72—145. DeAn Goodson was second, 76-81—157 with Kelley DeJulio third, 97-79—176.
Cobble Creek Men’s Club title
Joe Sullivan has won the Cobble Creek Men’s Club championship. The tournament was held Aug. 13-14 and Cobble Creek. Rick Chapman won the senior championship with Jack Elsea winning the super senior title. The president’s cup champion, net score, was Randy Reitz.
In the championship flight, Tyrel Sullivan was first place gross, with Josh Kettel, first place net.
Second place went to Jimmy Stelljes (gross), Mark Smith, net. Third place, Brandon Baker (gross), Sheldon Cline, net.
In the first flight, Glen Williams won the gross score bracket with Doug Bartz taking the net score title. Second place went to Clay Campbell (gross), Pete Jouflas, net.
Second flight competition was won by Bill Dixon (gross) and Dennis Alexander, net. Len Cribbs won second place gross, with Don Watts finishing second in the net bracket.
Third place, Mitch Pecaric, gross, Herb George, net.
Haven House hosts memorial scramble
The eighth annual Larry Fredericksen Memorial Scramble golf tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Cobble Creek. The $100 entry fee ($60 for Cobble Creek members) includes golf, breakfast, lunch and gift bags. There will also be a number of tournament prizes for a hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and others.
For information and registration: Lil Fredericksen, 970.903.6161.
Haven House addresses the homelessness problem in Montrose. Since opening, HH has assisted more than 500 people from homelessness to a place to live and a job. Programs also include academic and developmental support for children.
