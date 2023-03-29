MHS girls golf team in two tournaments

Coach Dan Herod’s Montrose High School girls golf team returns to action next week with two local tournaments. On April 4, the Red Hawks will host 12 Western Slope high school teams at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Tee times begin at 10 a.m. The following day, April 5, the team will host a tournament at Cobble Creek.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?