Coach Dan Herod’s Montrose High School girls golf team returns to action next week with two local tournaments. On April 4, the Red Hawks will host 12 Western Slope high school teams at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Tee times begin at 10 a.m. The following day, April 5, the team will host a tournament at Cobble Creek.
The MHS team has a schedule of nine tournaments this spring season before regional and state competitions.
Masters golf at Cobble
The annual Cobble Creek Masters Tournament will be April 7 at Cobble Creek. The draft of a Masters competitor from Augusta will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Cobble clubhouse. Players will draft a Masters entrant and their golf round from Cobble on Friday will be paired together for a combined tournament score.
The entry fee is $45 for members, $95 for non-golf members. Fees include cart, lunch and range balls.
New cart paths coming for CC; after-3 p.m. special
MONTROSE — Three new cart paths are coming for Cobble Creek. Holes number two, 16 and 17 will be repaired/replaced. The work will be done mid-month April.
Cobble Creek will be offering a ‘Sundowner’s Membership.’ This includes tee times after 3 p.m. for the year for $800, or $80 per month with a 12-month commitment. Players who sign up through April will also receive free range balls.
BCB Charity Classic in June
The second annual BCB Charity Golf Classic will be June 2 - 4 at all three Montrose golf courses.
The tournament will feature three formats. On the first day, at Black Canyon, a Chapman scoring system will be place. Day two at Cobble will be a best-ball format with day three at The Bridges featuring a scramble competition. There will be daily and three-day scoring with gross and net scores.
The tournament is a fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an agency that supports youth and families in the 7th Judicial District.
Red Hawks girls golf fundraiser
MONTROSE — The annual fundraiser golf tournament for the Montrose High School girls golf team will be April 15 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The field is limited to the first 25 teams.
Entry fees ($60 per player, $240 per team) include cart, lunch, green fees and range ball. The tournament will be a scramble format with long drive and closest to the pin prizes.
The Icebreaker scramble which opens the 2023 season will be Sunday, April 2.
On April 23, the Black Canyon Men’s Club will host a three clubs and a putter tournament.
