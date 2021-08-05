Word spready quickly throughout the Bridges course and clubhouse Wednesday afternoon – some kid from California was shooting a 60. A sixty!

True enough, Zachery Pollo of Rocklin, Calif., fired an 11-under-par 60 to take a five-shot lead into Thursday’s final round of the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose. Pollo carded a two-under 69 in Tuesday’s opening round to stand at 13-under for the tournament, five shots of Luke Cashman of Castle Rock who has turned in back-to-back 67s.

Pollo also rewrote the Bridges’ course record, previously a 64, which was first posted by Jeremy Lederer in 2008 and later matched by Justin Fox. According to one witness, Pollo missed a 59 by inches as a putt slid by the 18th hole.

First round leader Hunter Swanson of Denver slid to 71, even par, and sits at six-under, seven shots back of the leader, along with Ty Holbrook (67-69) of Granbury, Texas, and Ben DeLaRosa (71-65) of Dallas.

In the girls’ bracket, Mallory Matthews of Hondo, Texas, continued her sterling play by turning in a second consecutive 68, for a 136 total. She is five shots ahead of Montgomery Ferreira (70-71) of Tacoma, Wash. Kaylee Chen (72-70) of Parker, Colo., and Jenna Madden (70-72) of McKinney, Texas, are at even par 142, six shots back.

The Montrose contingent was led by Jordan Jennings (70-74) who sits at three-over-par. The three Montrose High School players improved their scores Wednesday. Noah Richmond, a Montrose sophomore, shot 74, two shots better than Tuesday’s opening round. Jacob Legg, a junior, improved by six shots, carding a 73 in addition to an opening round 79. Connor Bell, a junior, had seven one-putts over his round to turn in a 79, two strokes lower than his 81 on Tuesday.

Other Western Slope golfers are Thayer Plewe of Cortez (72-71—143), Connor Downey of Vail (74-76—150), Nic Pevny of Aspen (75-75—150), Caron Kerr of Grand Junction (72-81—153), and Jake Crawford of Eagle, (85-76—161).

Final round play of the 54-hole AJGA tournament concludes Thursday with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.

