Word spready quickly throughout the Bridges course and clubhouse Wednesday afternoon – some kid from California was shooting a 60. A sixty!
True enough, Zachery Pollo of Rocklin, Calif., fired an 11-under-par 60 to take a five-shot lead into Thursday’s final round of the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose. Pollo carded a two-under 69 in Tuesday’s opening round to stand at 13-under for the tournament, five shots of Luke Cashman of Castle Rock who has turned in back-to-back 67s.
Pollo also rewrote the Bridges’ course record, previously a 64, which was first posted by Jeremy Lederer in 2008 and later matched by Justin Fox. According to one witness, Pollo missed a 59 by inches as a putt slid by the 18th hole.
First round leader Hunter Swanson of Denver slid to 71, even par, and sits at six-under, seven shots back of the leader, along with Ty Holbrook (67-69) of Granbury, Texas, and Ben DeLaRosa (71-65) of Dallas.
In the girls’ bracket, Mallory Matthews of Hondo, Texas, continued her sterling play by turning in a second consecutive 68, for a 136 total. She is five shots ahead of Montgomery Ferreira (70-71) of Tacoma, Wash. Kaylee Chen (72-70) of Parker, Colo., and Jenna Madden (70-72) of McKinney, Texas, are at even par 142, six shots back.
The Montrose contingent was led by Jordan Jennings (70-74) who sits at three-over-par. The three Montrose High School players improved their scores Wednesday. Noah Richmond, a Montrose sophomore, shot 74, two shots better than Tuesday’s opening round. Jacob Legg, a junior, improved by six shots, carding a 73 in addition to an opening round 79. Connor Bell, a junior, had seven one-putts over his round to turn in a 79, two strokes lower than his 81 on Tuesday.
Other Western Slope golfers are Thayer Plewe of Cortez (72-71—143), Connor Downey of Vail (74-76—150), Nic Pevny of Aspen (75-75—150), Caron Kerr of Grand Junction (72-81—153), and Jake Crawford of Eagle, (85-76—161).
Final round play of the 54-hole AJGA tournament concludes Thursday with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.