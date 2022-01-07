Montrose avenged a tournament-opening loss to Cañon City with a dominant 60-41 win over Rampart on Friday behind a patient offensive approach.
Montrose scored 15 points in the first quarter and followed with 17 and 18 in the second and third.
It’s the type of bounce-back performance the girls had sought after witnessing a bevy of difficult looks against Cañon City.
“We told some of our scorers that we wanted them to be a little more aggressive,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “We found a lot of ways to put the ball in the basket.”
Taylor Yanosky was one of those scorers asked to up the urgency and she delivered, scoring 11 points of her team-high 17 in the first half. Josie Coulter took those reins from Yanosky in the final 16 minutes, scoring 10 of her 12 points.
Montrose’s aggressive approach was paired with patience during offensive sets. The Indians moved the basketball, sometimes opting for three to four passes before attempting a shot.
“We’ve done a really good job coming out with high energy the first two nights,” Skiff said. “Our execution was much better (Friday) and it showed by us scoring 60 points.”
Ashley Ortega hit a pair of triples in the third quarter and coupled that with strong defense, the latter acting as a team-wide theme for the second half.
It followed Montrose’s effort from Thursday despite the 34-31 loss to Cañon City. Outside of a 14-point second quarter, the Tigers scored 20 points in 24 minutes.
“I thought our defense last night was exceptional — probably one of the best defensive performances we’ve had all year,” Skiff said. “Our defense kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”
The Tigers’ size limited Montrose’s chances, and the Indians were without Heather Power, their tallest player due to injury. She returned Friday against Rampart and scored six points.
Despite a late fourth-quarter surge, Montrose couldn’t recover from its deficit against Cañon City. The Indians scored 14 points in the period, but the Tigers’ eight was just enough to seal the win.
Montrose was down 26-17 at the start of the final period, having scored in single digits in each quarter until that point.
Offensively, the Indians were 10-for-41 (24%) from the floor and converted 8-of-15 shots from the charity stripe. Taygan Rocco and Yanosky had off-nights — Rocco was 2-for-11 and Yanosky was 1-for-7, scoring three points, her lowest total through 11 games.
Ortega led Montrose with seven points. She added three steals and four rebounds in the loss.
Thursday’s effort was also seen as a rebound for Montrose. At the Glenwood Invitational, the Indians lost 43-15 to the Tigers. Narrowing the margin to three points was a notable development considering the matchups.
Montrose, now at 7-4 and with a pair of noteworthy performances so far at the Rampart Holiday Classic, battles Pueblo West (4-5) on Saturday. The Cyclones have two players averaging more than 14 points.
As a team, Pueblo West has scored more than 40 points in every game this season.
“That’s why we come over to these tournaments, to play teams like Pueblo West because it prepares us for our league,” Skiff said. “We’re excited for the challenge.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press