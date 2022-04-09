Montrose needed a turnaround.
Not a small one, either. Durango scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 lead heading into the second period. Montrose, which scored first on Dylan Prescott’s fancy juke move, was facing another early deficit.
“We’ve been down in other games and we haven’t kept a level head,” Montrose boys lacrosse coach Keith Obsheatz said. “In this one, we said ‘ignore the score, play for each other, keep our heads level and just come out and push.’”
The boys took that message to heart. They scored four goals in the second period — two from Prescott and one from Gabe Miller, Jayden Casias and Joe Silva each — to tie the game before halftime.
In the second half, it was all Indians as they outscored the Demons 6-2 to win 11-7, their second win and first league victory of the season.
“Our coach got us hyped up and ready,” Miller said. “We talked to our defense and remembered what we worked on in practice. We cleaned up our sloppy play and started to play as a team.”
Montrose on Saturday avenged an earlier season 13-6 loss to Durango. The Indians’ defense in the loss allowed eight second-half goals.
On Friday, they allowed just two.
“I was super proud of our execution, keeping our sticks up and not letting the ball go to the backside to (Durango’s) taller attackmen,” Obsheatz said. “We really did a good job of shutting that down in the second half.”
Montrose’s second half gave a glimpse at the team’s defensive potential. Led by co-captain Brooks Blackford and goalkeeper Kevin Estrada, the Indians have had quality defensive quarters in their six contests, including against Telluride and Summit.
On Saturday, Montrose silenced Durango’s Owen Muraro after his first-period hat trick and held leading scorer Henry Hower in check.
The top-shelf defense sent boosts of confidence to the rest of Montrose’s play as the group kept its passing sharp, decision making timely and ground ball game effective.
“We’ve always been close. Especially me and the other seniors,” Blackford said of the team’s defensive improvement. “We’re becoming a brotherhood and playing and having fun together. We’re just getting better.”
That sentiment can be shared for Prescott, whose five goals on Saturday helped ignite a Montrose offense looking for answers. After Miller used his speed to enter the attack area and score seamlessly in the third period, Prescott followed with another goal moments later.
On his final goal of the day, Prescott beat a pair of Durango defenders and found an opening. He elevated and rocketed the ball past goalkeeper Bode Ensign, showcasing his athleticism and accurate touch.
“He’s a workhorse,” Obsheatz said of Prescott. “Our offense flows through him. That’s evident on the field and most teams see that. They try to shut him down but he still finds a way to score. It’s awesome to see. He’s an extremely gifted student-athlete.”
Prescott’s passion is unquestioned: he drives from Hotchkiss to Montrose each day to attend practice.
“(His play) gives me a lot of confidence out on the field,” Miller said. “Knowing that I have him to rely on if I get into trouble, I can throw it to him, and he usually finds a way to put it in. He’s such a good teammate.”
Miller had no problem relying on his other teammates, too, on Saturday. An errant outlet pass from Ensign led to a Montrose steal, which found Miller and was passed to Blake Bercillio. He scored with ease to give the Indians a 9-6 lead.
“I know we have the skills to get stuff done,” said Montrose midfielder Ethan Hartman. “It’s really encouraging to see us get some ball movement and open shots. It helps us moving forward with our confidence knowing that we can play like this.”
In the second half, Taryn Hill and Hartman — both rotated on faceoffs throughout the match — began to net some faceoff wins to give Montrose additional possessions.
With 2:40 left in the third, Eli Sauer scored Montrose’s 10th goal and Ryan Shipley capped the scoring off with a dart past Ensign following a steal and lengthy run to beat Durango defenders.
On Tuesday, Montrose will host Grand Junction for a league rematch.
The Tigers (6-1) enter Tuesday winners of six straight games.
“We didn’t scoop and pass against Grand Junction,” Obsheatz said. “Today, we were right on ground balls, had great passing and catching. It’s the small minutiae that helps us control the ball, possess it and hopefully come away with a win against them.”