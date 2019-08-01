Ten years ago, Tyler Morales started as an aide with the Montrose Recreation District’s Summer Enrichment Program. Over the years he grew as a leader before becoming the head of the program about three years ago.
Morales is thrilled to continue to be a part of it for the last decade. He said he “has the best job in the world” because he’s able to help youths and teach them how to be healthy and kind to each other.
“I do this for the kids and because of what it does for the kids,” Morales said last week.
The MRD’s Summer Enrichment Program combines Club 1114 and Summer Adventures Program groups. The former enterprise is for ages 11-14; the latter is for ages 6-10. Through each camp, kids participate in various educational and physical activities.
Morales credited the program’s evolution, as well as his expanded role, to former MRD Manager Cosme Cisneros.
“I’ve had people believe in what we do and what the program has done,” Morales said.
“That’s been a great program for the rec district for a long, long time,” MRD Manager Jeremy Master, who’s also the interim executive director, said.
“That’s really because of Coz starting the program and Tyler. His commitment to the program really, really shows. He does such a wonderful job.”
The summer enrichment program is split into two sessions. The first one was in June while the second one started July 8 and ends today.
The kids seem to appreciate it as a number of them have come back to serve as leaders, he added.
“They remember this program a lot,” he said.
Each week is themed, ranging from mystery spy, to healthy eating, to wet ‘n’ wild weeks.
But one overarching idea is that the kids learn to have humility and treat each other with respect, Morales said.
“We give them a platform to express themselves,” Morales said. “... That’s what I want them to have.”
The activities also cast a wide net. Youths in the program have learned crawdad fishing and archery.
“We’re just exposing them to different activities,” Morales said.
This year, 63 kids enrolled for Summer Adventures, while Club 1114 had 21.
The summer enrichment program also had a new facility this year as it utilized Columbine Middle School. Morales praised the CMS staff and the building, saying it’s a “state-of-the-art” school.
The Montrose County School District isn’t only supplying Columbine to the MRD. The two have partnered on the MCSD’s Summer Discovery and healthy meals programs.
The latter enterprise allows is a site to provide free lunch. Morales said this wouldn’t have been possible if not for MCSD lunch manager Sandy Tombs. He added she’s been on “the front line” to make sure families have food.
Morales also said he hopes going forward that these partnerships — which also includes Black Canyon Gymnastics — can continue. They have become programs that families utilize and are “a big staple for our community.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
