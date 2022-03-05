Lloyd McMillan Gym might not ever have been louder than when Montrose guard Fletcher Cheezum hit a three-pointer to cut Pueblo Central’s lead to 60-55 with just under a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The crowd was buzzing. The student section went nuts. Cheezum's shot made it a two-possession game and a comeback was within reach.
But on the ensuing possessions, Montrose was unable to hit much-needed late shots. The wind from their sails and monster fourth quarter began to give out as Pueblo Central hit clutch free throws.
Montrose’s (25-1) season came to an end when Wildcats’ Kadyn Betts hit one last free throw with seconds remaining, which nullified the value of Cheezum’s last-second three-point shot and gave Pueblo Central (23-2) a 66-62 win in the 4A boys Great 8.
“I can’t ask for anything more from my players,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “They gave me their heart and soul.”
Montrose’s Ashden Oberg fouled out of the game with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, but not before he lunged for loose balls and battled for offensive rebounds. Cody Proctor joined Oberg nearly a minute later, but he put in his two cents, nabbing steals and challenging the Wildcats’ size in the low post.
Despite being down at least 10 points on at least three separate occasions throughout Saturday’s contest, Montrose cut the lead to single digits in each situation.
Whenever Pueblo Central seemed like it was ready to pull away, there was Montrose, inching and clawing its way back.
“As a head coach, you can’t ask for any more from your players,” Voehringer said. “We were trying to give ourselves a chance to win late and we cut it to a one possession game. We could have packed it in many times and we didn’t. I’m proud of them.”
Pueblo Central surged to a 10-2 lead within the first minute and a half, but Montrose cut it to 18-13 after the first quarter.
The Wildcats again went on an extended run to nab a 25-15 lead, but the Indians stormed back, aided by the defensive play of Javier Esparza and a pair of buckets from Luke Hutto to make it 29-23 at halftime.
After an 18-12 third quarter from Pueblo Central, helped by Division I-bound Kadyn Betts having his best quarter yet, scoring eight points, Montrose was staring down a 47-25 deficit heading into the final period.
That’s when Montrose’s offense took off, scoring 27 points. Hutto’s soft around-the-rim touch started to blossom as he scored nine of his 19 points. Cheezum started to connect on perimeter shots, scoring 12 of his 19.
Point guard Trey Reese came alive after a difficult three quarters, completing a pair of buckets.
But the combination of Betts and point guard Syrus Williams was difficult to stop. Williams, a left-hander with speed and quickness, repeatedly bolted for the basket. Betts, a 6’8” junior, didn’t convert a fourth-quarter field goal, but was a menace on the defensive end.
The duo combined for 48 of Pueblo Central’s 66 points — Williams finished with 29 and Betts 19.
“I thought Luke did a great job [defensively] on Betts,” Voehringer said. “But the player who hurt us was (Williams). We had a hard time keeping him out of the lane. He played really well.”
Williams converted 8-of-12 attempts from the free-throw line and nailed three triples. In the Wildcats’ first two playoff games, he totaled 31 points, joining Betts, who had scored 53 over his past two, as a deadly one-two combo on Saturday.
Betts, too, made a crucial and smart basketball play late in the fourth — with the Wildcats nursing just a 63-60 lead with seconds remaining, Betts fouled the newly-subbed Alonzo Trujillo.
With Montrose in the bonus, that killed any chance for a three-point basket to tie the game and forced Trujillo to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity, which he was unable to convert.
Williams and Betts also helped place consistent defensive pressure on Montrose. Pueblo Central’s full-court press gave Montrose first-half trouble and its 1-2-2 half-court defense made ball reversals few and far between for the Indians.
Often, Hutto, who finished 9-for-19 from the floor with five rebounds, had to attack the basket 1-on-1, as did Reese, Proctor and Cheezum.
It led to numerous blocks from Pueblo Central and close misses at the basket. Montrose finished 24-for-58 from the field and 3-for-11 from deep. The Indians, before a handful of misses late, did their part at the charity stripe, shooting 11-for-16.
In the end, despite Montrose’s late hustle plays and steals, Pueblo Central closed it out, putting an end to a historic two-year run for the Montrose boys basketball program that this year’s seniors authored.
“Our goal was to get back to the state championship game, but I told them they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Voehringer said. “This group went 43-2 over the past two years — they went to a state championship game, finished undefeated in the regular season two seasons in a row with a target on our back all year. I don't know if Montrose basketball will ever see another 43-2 run.”