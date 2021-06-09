A pair of top 10 (RPI) 4A baseball teams in Montrose and Pueblo County faced off on Tuesday, an intriguing matchup between two (likely) playoff-bound squads.
It was the Hornets, though, that added to their season win total, defeating the Indians 9-2 behind a consistent offense and another stellar performance from ace Cole Martino.
Pueblo County scored five runs in the first two innings off Montrose starter Parker Davis, largely off a pair of errors that led to extended rallies. Logan Files couldn’t quite squeeze a fly ball in the bottom of the first, and a second inning error from Keagan Goodwin gave the Hornets runners on third and second.
The Hornets added four runs over the next three innings, also helped by another error from the Indians in the fifth (Pueblo County also had timely hits, totalling 11 for the game). Davis and Titus Weese were mostly around the zone, combining to allow four walks while striking out six, and allowed just two earned runs — seven of the Hornets’ runs were unearned.
At the plate, Montrose hitters combined for two runs on eight hits, no simple task considering Martino came into Thursday’s outing having an otherworldly season. He had allowed five runs in 42 ⅔ innings before Thursday, with 81 strikeouts and three walks allowed (he also entered Thursday's outing having recorded five straight double-digit strikeout performances).
Montrose’s two runs (an RBI single from David Dominguez in the fourth and Zeke Steenburgen scoring on a wild pitch) marked just the third time this season a team scored two runs against Martino through his nine appearances.
He added to his impressive season line, throwing a complete game, striking out eight and walking zero (he threw 86 pitches, 71 for strikes on Thursday).
Martino hasn’t allowed a walk since May 20.
“Offensively, against a good kid, we did a good job,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “We pitched from behind all day long and weren’t as sharp as we have been in that department.”
Davis and Weese were forced to make extra pitches due to the errors and the Hornets’ knack for finding holes. At the plate, Montrose’s seven hits tied a season-high against Martino. Goodwin, Steenburgen and Dominguez had multi-hit games, but Martino, commanding his fastball, curveball and changeup, cut down any potential rallies.
He improved his season earned run average to 0.99, and his K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) is 16.2 while his strikeout-to-walk ratio is now 29.6 (the average is usually 2.8).
“That kid strikes us out 20 times at the start of the year, so the kids have definitely gotten better,” Wareham said. “... We could have won a ball game with our approach against him.”
The loss snapped the Indians’ five-game winning streak, but they’ll have a chance to end the regular season with a win on Thursday against Delta (9-6), with first pitch at 5 p.m.
