Q&A: Darren Sokfa discusses his new role as athletic director at Olathe High School

Former Olathe High School Athletic Director Joe Archuleta recently stepped down from his athletic director position, allowing Darren Sofka, a veteran coach across different sports for the Pirates, to coordinate and lead OHS athletics.
Sofka, a Durango High School alum who attended the University of Northern Colorado, began coaching at 16 in Greeley. He was a C-Team baseball coach at Greeley West High School. At OHS, he was the head baseball coach for nine years. He also coached girls and boys basketball at OHS.
Montrose Daily Press local sports contributor Cliff Dodge spoke with Sofka about his new role as athletic director at OHS.
Cliff Dodge: How would you describe your job description here at Olathe High School?
Darren Soka: I will do whatever I can do to help out with our athletic program. It’s not totally about athletics, especially in a smaller school. My mentor, Joe Archuleta, a 31-year veteran athletic director, took really good care of me as far as getting me off on the right path with having things kind of set up for the fall and winter sports seasons. That’s part of what our role is — to make sure your schedules are built, that you’ve got your people helping out at home contests, making sure things go smoothly. Also, making sure our coaches have what they need.
CD: What is your involvement with the league your teams compete in?
Sofka: I do have connections with several people just from my coaching background. That’s always been a positive. We have league meetings once a month to find out what is happening within the league as far as scheduling and other big events that might be coming up such as district basketball or regional wrestling and things like that.
CD: What kind of relationship do you and Olathe High School have with the Colorado High School Activities Association, the governing body of high school athletics here in Colorado?
Sofka: It’s in the very early stages seeing as how I am just very new to this position. Naturally, I am doing what I am supposed to do with all of the rules and guidelines. I have had a few interactions with CHSAA and they have been very positive. It’s just a matter of me getting established and having more experience and familiarity with the rules and regulations and the governing body itself.
CD: Tell me about scheduling. You have boys and girls teams, they are playing at home and away, playing different times and different days. How do you put schedules together?
Sofka: It is very challenging and like I said, I am thankful for Joe, who had a lot of stuff already set up when I took over. So I am learning how all that comes together. It’s a matter of looking through lots of emails, getting on the phone, talking to lots of schools, finding out if they have availability that fits with our dates, deciding where the contest will be played, making certain you didn’t double book an event. You never know how outside issues might also impact your schedule. COVID-19 was and still is a prime example. This also goes for non-league competition as well. It really is just a matter of building relationships throughout the state.
CD: I was thinking about your job. There seem to be so many things that are not written down in your job and that you still have the responsibility to get those done, such as running the scoreboard at baseball games, being the public address announcer at football, basketball and volleyball games, driving the gator to smooth the infield prior to and after baseball games. Where does it end?
Sofka: One of my goals is to do whatever we need to do for our program. If that means that I have to go and get a football field ready for a game or set up a scoreboard, or announce a football game, I am ready and willing to do that. Whatever it takes to make our program better, I am there. With our staff and volunteers, we get the job done. With me being able to do many of these things that some folks perhaps forget about, it means that somebody else is helping out with tickets, crowd control or gate stuff, whatever it is. So, me being tied up announcing makes things a little more challenging, but we’ve got the people that are helping out and getting the job done right.