Fresh off a 10-6 season after four straight sub-.500 campaigns, Paul Althaus, head coach of Olathe High’s girls basketball program, is prepping his team for a repeat performance.
Althaus, who’s coached girls basketball at Olathe for 20 years, has talented returnees after graduating eight seniors following the 2020-2021 season.
Montrose Daily Press local sports contributor Cliff Dodge caught up with Althaus before the Pirates’ first tournament.
Cliff Dodge: Tell us about this year’s edition of the Pirates.
Althaus: We are excited about what our possibilities are. We’ve had a couple scrimmages already and we’ve got about a dozen kids who are really at the same level as far as playing time is concerned. We’ve got four sophomores, three juniors and five seniors. We were at Grand Junction Central at a scrimmage last Tuesday and the kids did really well, I thought for the first time on the floor. A lot of these kids haven’t really played together as a team. They’ve been on C-Teams and the JV teams and I thought they performed well. I think our quickness and our speed will be an advantage for us.
We do have a little bit of size this year which we have not had in years past and I think that will bode well for us. These kids get along well, they play well with each other. We are getting them to be more challenging to each other in practice. They are starting to understand that will help us when we get against other teams. The outlook is pretty positive for this year.
CD: Tell us about the team’s height?
Althaus: We have a couple of seniors, Raquel Lovato and Allie Johnson, and then Tanner Carroll is a junior and then Sienna McCall is a sophomore, so we’ve got some kids who can play inside, kind of bang around under the basket and get some rebounds for us and bang around inside. We’ve always had pretty good guards here at Olathe and we have that again. Makayla Millsap is a senior. She’s played varsity basically for four years. Analise Marin, she is a sophomore and will be one of our ball-handlers so we have good guards out there too. All these kids can shoot the ball fairly well.
CD: What will the team’s defense look like this season?
Althaus: For years I have been playing man-to-man defense. Very seldom have we played zone. We do have a zone we put in once in a while, but I have always felt, especially with the kids we have got, the aggressiveness they have, if they can play man well that’s how we will start. We will put pressure on the ball, we’ll see some double-teams here and there. With the kids we have, with a dozen players, we will see some full court pressure — they do a good job with that as well. With a dozen kids, we’ll be able to substitute five kids on and continue the pressure.
CD: What do you think of the team’s schedule?
Althaus: We have a tough preseason schedule. We head to Centauri this weekend and we play Rye in our first game. They were strong last year and have some good returners which makes it a tough game. The eight teams that are in the tournament are all very strong. It will be a challenge for us. We get Rifle next Tuesday and they are always a tough team. Our first league game is West Grand in a 2A league. Soroco and Cedaredge are both tough league opponents so it will be an interesting season.