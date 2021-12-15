Q&A: Tee Jay Rose, OHS wrestling coach, talks the new season, expectations

A longtime wrestling coach at Olathe High School, Tee Jay Rose is entering his 15th season as head coach of the boys program.
A graduate of Rangely High School who attended Fort Lewis College and Western State in Gunnison, Rose has spent the majority of his years coaching wrestling at OHS. He coached football some but has stuck with wrestling during his tenure.
Rose expects last season’s group to build off work they accomplished a season ago. He caught up with Montrose Daily Press’ Cliff Dodge, a local sports contributor.
Cliff Dodge: Tee Jay, how long have you been coaching wrestling here at Olathe High School?
Tee Jay Rose: I don’t even know. Fourteen years? No, actually 15 years as a wrestling coach.
CD: Have you always coached wrestling?
Rose: Yes, always wrestling. Actually, a little football but wrestling has always been my major sport coaching.
CD: What kind of a team are you looking at this season?
Rose: We’ve got kind of a mixed bunch this year. We have a group of really, really young kids this year and some upperclassmen that we have expectations of doing some really good things for us this year. We have 17 athletes on our roster.
CD: How are the members of your team distributed throughout the weight classes?
Rose: Even though we have 17 wrestlers, we will not be able to fill all of the weight classes at every meet. This has been kind of a trend here lately at Olathe.
CD: Looking at your region, who are the tough teams you will be competing with come tournament time?
Rose: I believe Buena Vista will be very tough. We have John Mall coming in there and Mancos will also be pretty solid in our region this year.
CD: Where will your team fit into this regional picture this year?
Rose: We don’t really know. Time will tell. Like I tell the boys, it’s all practice until regional time anyway. You always get a surprise or two one way or the other at a regional tournament.
CD: Who are some of your guys that you expect to step up and do well?
Rose: I think Silvano (Alejandro) will do well in the 138 to 145 weight limit. He would have qualified last year had it been a normal year. Justis Hubbard placed at regionals but didn’t get to go due to COVID limitations. We are looking for two or three of them to step up and carry this younger bunch. We are pretty excited even with our small numbers. If they keep working hard good things will happen.
