For senior Bridger Kurtz and sophomore Gage Wareham, one solid-to-perfect week of practice could be the push that gives either the opportunity to start under center Aug. 26 against Grand Junction Central, the season opener.
Next week’s scrimmage and plenty of practice should give head coach Brett Mertens and his staff an idea of who will replace 2020 graduate Keagan Goodwin, a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 310 yards and six touchdowns and added 147 yards and two scores on the ground in five games last season.
“We like both of those kids (Kurtz and Wareham),” said Mertens, who’s entering his fifth season as head coach of MHS’s football program. “We’ll see. We still got two weeks to go. We feel really good about them both.”
Mastering the playbook is key for Kurtz. He’s taken the majority of first-team reps this summer, though Wareham has taken a share of his own.
Experience-wise, Kurtz has an edge — he made a few spot starts last fall filling in for Goodwin, who missed a few weeks with a minor injury. And Kurtz played well, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in four appearances.
“Bridger’s done a really good job,” Mertens said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. We’re excited about his senior year.”
Excitement is ramping up for Kurtz, who, after practice on Thursday, said Montrose could do “some special things this year.” This summer, he has focused on his mechanics, timing and fundamentals, making sure he’s delivering the ball swiftly to each of the team’s running backs.
“It’s been great,” Kurtz said of his feel for the offense. “I’ve been learning every day, getting better.”
He’s enjoyed competing alongside Wareham, too.
“Gage is a great player, great kid,” Kurtz said. “He’s going to help us do some things and he’ll always be ready. He competes every day and comes and tries to win a job.”
Part of that motivation and drive is why Kurtz said Montrose is ready to improve upon its 4-3 record a season ago. Montrose, despite two losses in a shortened six-game regular season, made the 4A playoffs as the No. 8 seed.
The Indians lost to top seeded Dakota Ridge 76-34 in the first round, ending what was a season full of strong performances, on both sides of the ball. Montrose’s rushing attack was again led by committee, with six players running for more than 200 yards, including a team-high 516 from 2020 graduate Trent Blundell.
That won’t change this season. Tayne Ila, Ethan Hartman, and the Griffin brothers, Austin and Blake are expected to carry the ball plenty. The four combined for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns for Montrose’s rush-heavy attack.
Thanks to a somewhat “back-to-normal summer,” absent of certain restrictions or uncertainty of a potential season, players are back to the routine of years past. Montrose’s three-day full-contact summer camp in July at Western State University gave the players adequate opportunity to ramp up conditioning. It’s reason why Mertens isn’t worried about going from six to 10 games — it’s been a routine offseason.
“We still have a long ways to go, but right now, we look pretty good as a team,” Kurtz said. “We’re meshing together pretty well.”
Team notes:• Montrose is expected to have eight seniors on defense, including last season’s tackles leader (92) Bode Greiner. It’s the most seniors the team has had on that side of the ball over the past four seasons. Mertens said he hopes the group’s experience can help improve what was a solid cast in 2020. Gabe Miller, Julian McFarlane and Hunter Duke are some names to look out for.
• It’ll be a seasoned group on the offensive line, too. Isaac Lovato, Raul Rascon, DMarion Lopez, Jason English and Greiner are expected to start up front, with Luke Barney and Ashden Oberg as tight ends that can provide additional blocking. The group serves a pivotal role — outside of the rushing total from last season (during which Montrose was on a 10-game, 3,400 yard pace) Montrose has rushed for more than 3,500 yards every year Mertens has been head coach.
• After playing in front of limited crowds last season, both at home and on the road, it’s expected the stands on Friday nights will have little wiggle room this fall. Montrose County School District announced last month it wouldn’t place restrictions on capacity limits.
“It’s going to be fun,” Mertens said. “We missed that last year.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
